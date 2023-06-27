A Farmington man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Arie P. Van Zee, 19, of Farmington, was driving a 2003 Honda Civic east on Hwy. 72, 1.5 miles east of Fredericktown, when he crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, traveling west, driven by Trevor M. Vance, 23, of Fredericktown.

The report states Van Zee was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Collin Follis. Vance was flown from the scene by Air Evac to Mercy South in Festus with moderate injuries.

According to MSHP, both drivers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident. Both vehicles are listed as "totaled" and were towed from the scene.