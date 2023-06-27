Related to this story

Most Popular

The start of a Legacy

The start of a Legacy

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting celebration for Legacy Hospice, Friday. 

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc.WD: Steven R. Marler & wife to Katherine M. HardyWD: Roger Mart…

Take me out to the ballgame

Take me out to the ballgame

The Fredericktown Elementary School second grade honor choir students attended a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball game last week and had the privi…

Susan Lee “Susie” Wilkening

Susan Lee “Susie” Wilkening

Susan Lee “Susie” Wilkening, 67, died Monday, May 15, 2023 in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. She was born May 17, 1955 in Lexington, Kentucky, the…