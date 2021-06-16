Men come in all shapes and sizes.

Some are tall and thin. Others are short and stout. Others are in between with no particularly outstanding physical features.

Most are physically strong and capable of meeting whatever situation arises that needs muscle. Now women, don’t go getting upset or offended. I’m sure there are those of you who would meet the same situations with the same abilities. I just want to talk about men right now.

Men also have all types of hobbies they enjoy; fishing, hunting, racing, all kinds of sports. Their interests or work fields might lie in technical prowess, business, invention, legal areas, music, art. Possibly fields of labor and development, building, and creativity. Men’s habits and thought processes differ, just the same as their interests and hobbies. Each man is unique in his own particular way. Their abilities and accomplishments may be varied, but everyone is special in their own way. That’s how our Heavenly Father created them.

‘Fathers’ are just as different and unique as well. Not every man will be a ‘father’, but every ‘father’ will be a man. That is a God given fact of life. I realize that the world around us is trying to change many fundamentals, but there are certain laws that will never change.