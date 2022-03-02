FBLA brings home 16 medals

This month the Fredericktown High School would like to spotlight Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for bringing home 16 medals from the District 12 Leadership Conference (DLC).

FBLA members traveled to Mineral Area College on Feb. 19, and competed in the FBLA District 12 Leadership Conference. District 12 Adviser Megan Bond, Jackson Smith, VP of FBLA-PBL Relations and Erika Robbs, VP of Membership helped in leading the opening session and awards ceremony that day.

FBLA members each chose from 49 competitive events based on their experience and/or interest in the particular subject and format (objective test, skill event, or performance only) of the competitive events.

Fredericktown FBLA Adviser Brenda Jenkins said it feels awesome to see so many students succeed. She said the district has had an average of five to nine DLC winners in five to 12 events, so this year's 16 categories with 10 students is an increase from past years.

"Just getting students to feel comfortable enough to attempt a competition is sometimes a process of building their self esteem and confidence first," Jenkins said. "I'm amazed at those who volunteer for an event like Impromptu Speaking where they're comfortable being given a topic, note cards, and only 10 minutes to prepare a speech and perform in front of three judges."

Jenkins said, students are provided study materials for the event, but it is then up to the students to look over the materials. She said they practice with those in performance events to better prepare them.

"Megan (Bond, FBLA Adviser) and I are excited to take students to the State Leadership Conference," Jenkins said. "It happens to be during Spring Break, so some students chose to not attend."

Jenkins said some events do not require students to physically be present at the event but instead are allowed to take their test online at their home campus.

"Being active in an organization will always look good on a resume," Jenkins said. "Placing in events will only enhance the impression they give. Also, at the national level competition, there are scholarships given out to the top winners in select categories. Exploring and studying a variety of events can only help students discover future careers and 'get their feet wet.'"

The following members received medals in their events, and those that qualified for the Missouri FBLA State Leadership Conference April 10-12, in Springfield are listed below. Megan Bond and Brenda Jenkins are the Fredericktown FBLA Advisers.

Katie Rohan – Agribusiness – 1st place, State Qualifier

Allison Edgy – Graphic Design – 1st place, State Qualifier

Keeley Walker – Graphic Design – 1st place, State Qualifier

Grant Ebert – Accounting – 2nd place, State Qualifier

Paxton Clark – Advertising – 2nd place, State Qualifier

Jadon Polete – Insurance & Risk Management – 2nd place, State Qualifier, will also compete in Economics

Allison Edgy – Intro to Public Speaking – 2nd place

Katie Rohan – Public Speaking – 2nd place

McKenzie Kaligian – Business Management – 3rd place

Madelyn Miller – Agribusiness – 4th place, State Qualifier

Jacob Henson – Hospitality & Event Management – 4th place

Ava Kemp – Hospitality & Event Management – 4th place

Erika Robbs – Impromptu Speaking – 4th place

Micah Heisler – Economics – 5th place, State Qualifier

Paxton Clark – Journalism – 5th place, State Qualifier

Micah Heisler – Personal Finance – 5th place, State Qualifier

Keeley Walker – 2022-23 District 12 Secretary

Allison Edgy – 2022-23 District 12 VP of Communications

