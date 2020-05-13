FBLA Hospitality Management team qualifies for nationals

Five members of the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America – Phi Beta Lambda Chapter from Fredericktown High School recently participated in the 2020 Missouri FBLA-PBL Virtual State Leadership Conference.
This virtual experience provided members from across Missouri with over 200 hours of educational and leadership content, live forums with industry leaders, and interactive educational activities in an online platform.
Seniors William Arras, Carter Corcino, and Alyssa Pierson placed first in Hospitality Management earning them the opportunity to participate in the virtual FBLA-PBL conference June 29-July 9 originally scheduled to be in Salt Lake City, UT. The event entails both an objective test and interactive role play performance components consisting of a range of topics from hospitality marketing concepts to environmental, ethical, and global issues concerning the hospitality industry.
“The team put time and effort into prepping for this event both at the district and state level and I know they’ll do the same for nationals," FBLA adviser Brenda Jenkins said. "They practiced a variety of business scenarios and strategized how they would share responsibilities in the only 20 minutes they have to prepare a presentation on a given topic before a panel of judges. Each team member plays to their strengths in knowledge and presentation skills and they each have a talent for thinking through the test questions as a team as well as applying their individual expertise.”
Stephen Mackey, a character development coach and motivational speaker, sharing a message to equip people to take responsibility and change their lives, keynoted the conference.
More than 3,500 students and advisers came together for the event, with more than 150 business education related contests running during the event; contest topics range from accounting to website design, marketing to mobile application development. 2020 marked the first year the conference was not held in person.
Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 15,500, making it the second largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second largest CTSO in Missouri.
