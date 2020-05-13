FBLA Hospitality Management team qualifies for nationals

Seniors William Arras, Carter Corcino, and Alyssa Pierson placed first in Hospitality Management earning them the opportunity to participate in the virtual FBLA-PBL conference June 29-July 9 originally scheduled to be in Salt Lake City, UT. The event entails both an objective test and interactive role play performance components consisting of a range of topics from hospitality marketing concepts to environmental, ethical, and global issues concerning the hospitality industry.

“The team put time and effort into prepping for this event both at the district and state level and I know they’ll do the same for nationals," FBLA adviser Brenda Jenkins said. "They practiced a variety of business scenarios and strategized how they would share responsibilities in the only 20 minutes they have to prepare a presentation on a given topic before a panel of judges. Each team member plays to their strengths in knowledge and presentation skills and they each have a talent for thinking through the test questions as a team as well as applying their individual expertise.”