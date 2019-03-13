Seven members of the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America from Fredericktown High School recently competed in the Future Business Leaders of America District 12 Leadership Conference.
FBLA members in 20 schools competed in more than 65 events in varying capacities from online testing of multiple choice questions to timed performance events.
Overall, Fredericktown High School FBLA brought home the following awards: Jacob Mungle, senior, second in Computer Problem Solving; Hunter Bellew, junior, fourth in Computer Problem Solving; William Arras, junior, first in Marketing team, first in Help Desk; Alyssa Pierson, junior, first in Marketing team; Carter Corcino, junior, first in Marketing team, first in Business Law, first in Accounting I; Daniel Bathe, junior, first in Agribusiness; Lauren Wagganer, senior, third in Accounting 2; Emmaline Glore, senior, first in Client Service
All winners will be advancing to the State Leadership Conference level in Springfield, in April. Their local adviser and Business Education instructor is Brenda Jenkins.
Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 17,000 in 500 chapters, making it the second largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second largest CTSO in Missouri. Intra-curricular activities include career exploration, civic service, economic education, and technical skill advancement. FBLA-PBL also works to encourage and support entrepreneurship.
