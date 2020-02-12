FBLA members place at district contest
FBLA members place at district contest

FBLA District Contest

Pictured, from left, are Daniel Bathe, senior, Will Arras, senior, Alyssa Pierson, senior, Noah Jenkerson, senior, Paxton Clark, sophomore, Carter Corcino, senior. Not pictured is Skylar Hennen, sophomore.

 Photo provided by Brenda Jenkins

Ten members of the Fredericktown Future Business Leaders of America from Fredericktown High School recently competed in the Future Business Leaders of America District 12 Leadership Conference at Mineral Area College.

FBLA members in 20 schools competed in more than 65 events in varying capacities from online testing of multiple choice questions to timed performance events.

Overall, Fredericktown High School FBLA brought home the following awards:

  • Daniel Bathe, senior, 1st in Agribusiness and 5th in Word Processing
  • Will Arras, senior, 1st in Hospitality Management team, 2nd in Impromptu Speaking, 2nd in Organizational Leadership
  • Alyssa Pierson, senior, 1st in Hospitality Management team
  • Noah Jenkerson, senior, 4th in Networking Concepts
  • Paxton Clark, sophomore, 3rd in Introduction to Business Presentation team
  • Carter Corcino, senior, 1st in Hospitality Management team
  • (not pictured) Skylar Hennen, sophomore, 3rd in Introduction to Business Presentation team

Five members will be advancing to the State Leadership Conference level in Springfield, in April. Their local adviser and Business Education instructor is Brenda Jenkins.

Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. Their mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 16,800 in 526 chapters, making it the second largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second largest Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) in Missouri. Intra-curricular activities include career exploration, civic service, economic education, and technical skill advancement. FBLA-PBL also works to encourage and support entrepreneurship.

