The 2019 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart Coronation, themed “Hollywood,” was Feb. 23 at the Fredericktown High School gymnasium. The ceremony saw candidates from several student groups speaking about the purpose of their organizations and the overall topic of change.
Mayce Seabaugh and Dalton Mueller represented FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America). Seabaugh said FCCLA teaches you how to work with adults and to promote success.
Mueller said he has always wanted to become famous and own his own business.
"I remember being a young boy and acting and playing like I was a famous character off of the TV," Mueller said. "I also remember selling my unique clothes that I used to make myself at yard sales."
Mueller said that was scene one of his life and scene two took a harder turn for him when his parents divorced.
"At this time I decided to give up my dream and help with my family," Mueller said. "But I would still go back on some nights and draw in the book I had when I was a kid."
Mueller said act three of his life is today where he is surrounded by supportive friends and is more determined than ever to follow his dreams, go to the school of design and own his own business one day.
Brianna White and Mario Gomez represented FTA (Future Teachers of America). Gomez said FTA promotes the teaching profession by providing experience through observations.
White said her 3, 2, 1, action plan is to become a teacher and mother of adopted children.
"I always thought I needed to go into the teaching profession when I was little," White said. "I feel like when kids get off that bus or out of that car to go to school they should feel like they are in a safe place that they can play with friends and be around their teachers."
White said she wants students to feel safe and be around people they can trust without feeling like they could be abused or constantly hurt.
"I continue my future with being a future mother of foster children," White said. "I want to do this because most children who are hurt or abused go into foster care or an adoptive agency. They feel like they can never be loved or cared about and I want them to know that they can."
White said she will be able to accomplish these goals because of the love and support she receives from her family and friends.
Nicole Lawrence and Zach Link represented FFA. Link described FFA as a club that makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership and success in agricultural education.
Lawrence said her 3, 2, 1, action starts off at freshman year when everything is brand new and compared it to when a farmer plants a seed.
"Sophomore year the seed is finally starting to grow into a sprout and just now as that sophomore year is happening you are finally finding where you fit in," Lawrence said. "As we go through high school we realized it is different for everyone."
Lawrence ended her analogy in senior year saying everything is happening and it is time to take action.
Lidia Myers and Daniel Bathe represented Scholar Bowl. Bathe said Scholar Bowl is a team-based competition where two teams face against each other to determine which is more knowledgeable in subjects such as mathematics, social studies, literature, language arts, fine arts and more.
Myers used her experience on the Scholar Bowl team during her speech drawing a picture of the pressures of the competition.
"The quick thinking, random knowledge and the quick press of the thumb are things that we not only need in scholar bowl but it's things that we have to know in order to succeed," Myers said. "Can you imagine the 'Big Bang Theory' without Sheldon Cooper? That would be this school without us little brainiacs coming up with crazy answers."
Alexia Pogue and Jake Williams represented BETA Club. Williams said BETA promotes honesty, service, morality and ethical leadership.
Pogue said 3, 2, 1, action makes her think of the timer she is on as a senior. She said it started her first day as a senior, goes through filling out important forms and scholarship applications and then ends as she heads off to college.
"That is where the action happens," Pogue said. "That moment is when your life at the school door ends and your life as and adult begins."
Reagon Asher and Devon Souden represented Student Council. Souden said the purpose of Student Council is to help students develop leadership through school activities and to create events that will benefit school spirit.
Asher took the time she had for her speech to spread awareness for something dear to her heart and the heart of her fellow candidate.
"I am here to ask all of my friends and acquaintances to take action and become an organ donor," Asher said. "This only takes a few moments of your time but can save up to eight people needing life saving organs."
Asher said her uncle, Souden's dad, needed, but unfortunately never received, a heart transplant.
"I am here to say become a donor and save a life," Asher said.
Brezlyn Boswell and Brayden Lee represented the Yearbook organization. Boswell used an analogy to describe her publications class.
"In life you follow certain guidelines and rules," Boswell said. "You go through obstacles in life and you go through challenges, but if you find you prepare for it, like we do in publications, then you will get by."
After the couples had each entered and given their remarks, the three judges were escorted out of the room to make the decision on who to crown Sweetheart King and Queen.
According to FCCLA Adviser Cindy Mungle the couples were judged based on an interview earlier in the week, their public speaking skills, personality, poise, manners, character, service and their organizational involvement.
"The interview is a very important way to learn how to present themselves to people, skills they can use for job or college interviews in the future," Mungle said. "Public speaking is another important skill needed for leadership roles in school as well as careers."
The judges were Andrea Heuring of Benton Mo., as well as Regina Rainey and Sarah Anderson of Glen Allen, Mo.
Upon the judges’ return, it was announced Daniel Bathe and Lidia Myers were chosen as King and Queen, representing Scholar Bowl. Dalton Mueller and Mayce Seabuagh representing FCCLA and Devon Souden and Reagan Asher representing Student Council were first and second runners up.
A student dance was held in the gymnasium following the coronation to round out the evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.