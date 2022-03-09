FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

Gavin Graham and Sydney Feltz were chosen as the 2022 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, March 5. Ruben Pirtle and Julianna Miller were first runners up, and Katie Rohan and Jackson Smith were second runners up.

This year's theme was “Social Media,” and during the ceremony candidates from several student groups had to speak about the purpose of their organizations. This year's speech theme was, "how has social media had an impact on my life." The couples split the speaking tasks while one gave the purpose the other gave the speech.

According to FCCLA Adviser Cindy Mungle, the candidates were judged based on an interview, their public speaking skills, personality, poise, manners, character, service, and their organizational involvement. She said each candidate was judged individually and not as a pair.

Feltz, representing FFA, started her speech saying 50% of social media users are under the age of 25 and 23% have not yet graduated from high school.

"This is a massive statistic of how social media has significantly impacted our younger generation," Feltz said. "I use social media daily. Whether it is talking to my friends, family or other people. Being a teenager in this generation I'm faced with impacts of social media."

Feltz said she believes social media has both good and bad aspects which all people should be aware of when they considering using them.

"I prefer to be a positive person, therefore let's talk first about the many benefits I experience by using social media as a tool," Feltz said. "I own two small businesses that I have recently expanded by using social media to advertise my work ethic. By posting things on social media a large audience can view content that might help small businesses like mine."

Feltz said, one significant negative impact would be how she tends to look at how much attention she is getting from others when in reality this is something she should not worry about. She also said it has affected her sleep cycle, and she finds she may not get enough sleep because of it.

"My advice to new social media users is to not post anything you would regret posting later," Feltz said. "Always take deep thought about what you are seeing people post."

Graham also represented FFA. He said the purpose of FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential and premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Miller represented STUCO and her speech focused on how social media has impacted the older generation.

"Everybody today thinks that social media has had some kind of big impact on the younger generation," Miller said. "I am not here to say there isn't an impact, but I think we should recognize those in the older generation."

During her speech Miller gave examples of helping her grandmother and mother with technology. She said, one time her mother's phone would not turn on, but really she had just turned the brightness setting all the way down and did not realize it.

"My point is, that instead of directing the question, how has social media impacted your life, to the younger generation we need to recognize what it is was like for the older generation," Miller said. "They went from an all hard copy life to having everything on a little phone that sits in your pocket. I think that is a skill and transition that we need to recognize for an entire generation of people."

Pirtle also represented STUCO. He said Student Council is for everybody and its purpose is to be an advocate for the students, serve the community and help students develop leadership through school activities.

Rohan represented DECA. During her speech she spoke about how social media is a great outlet but can also negatively affect people.

"Unfavorable things can come out of social media, but we have to know when to make things happen," Rohan said. "We need to be better. Know when to put the phone down. Know when to make that positive comment, and know how to let others know that we like them."

Smith also represented DECA. He said the purpose of DECA is to prepare future leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.

The candidates and their affiliated clubs include Rohan and Smith representing DECA, Kaylee Wagganer and Troy McGee representing FCCLA, Feltz and Graham representing FFA, Ella Clauser and Cooper Durr representing Scholar Bowl, Paxton Clark and Micah Heisler representing FBLA, Ava Kemp and Caleb Weber representing FTA, and Miller and Pirtle representing STUCO.

The judges were Andrea Heuring of Benton, Mo., Cheryl Hunt of Farmington, Mo. and Julie Johnson of Patton, Mo.

