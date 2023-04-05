Students from Fredericktown FCCLA attended the 2023 Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference, March 12-14, 2023, at Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach.

Almost 1,500 delegates from across the state represented 8,603 members of Missouri FCCLA. The following Fredericktown FCCLA members attended the conference: Ella Clauser, Gracie Davis and Kaylee Wagganer. Local chapter adviser Cindy Munlge also attended.

The conference centered on the student-developed theme “FCCLA Takes Flight” representing how Missouri FCCLA is “Soaring to New Heights.”

The conference kicked off with the Opening General Session on Sunday evening where the 2022-2023 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council presided. The keynote speaker was Morris Morrison.

Monday, more than 700 students participated in 32 competitive STAR Events – Students Taking Action with Recognition. Events include entrepreneurship, culinary arts, job interviews, chapter service projects, event management, and many others.

Clauser competed in Career Investigation, placing with a Silver Medal and Wagganer competed in Job Interview and placed Silver.

Students also were able to attend workshops on leadership development, community service, career preparation, and healthy living. Exhibits from Missouri colleges, universities, and vendors were also present at the conference.

Student voting delegates elected the 2023-2024 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council. Conference attendees raised more than $2,458 for the state outreach project benefitting Rachel’s Challenge.

FCCLA is unique among student organizations because projects and events--such as the State Leadership Conference--are planned and run by its student members. This prime focus of Missouri FCCLA, youth-centered leadership, helps members develop those "skills for life"—planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision-making, and interpersonal communication—necessary in the work place and in the home.