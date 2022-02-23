FCCLA Sweetheart Coronation, March 5

FCCLA will be holding its annual Sweetheart Coronation at 6 p.m., March 5, in the high school gymnasium.

There are seven sets of candidates this year. Paxton Clark and Micah Heisler will represent FBLA, Gavin Graham and Sydney Feltz will represent FFA, Katie Rohan and Jackson Smith will represent DECA, Ella Clauser and Cooper Durr will represent Scholar Bowl, Julianna Miller and Ruben Pirtle will represent StuCo, Ava Kemp and Caleb Weber will represent FTA, and Kaylee Wagganer and Troy McGee will represent FCCLA.

The theme is Social Media and the speech theme is "How social media had an impact on my life."

The candidates will be interviewed by out of town judges Saturday afternoon. Then the judges will stay to hear the speeches and purposes and make their final decision for the King and Queen.

