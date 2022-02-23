 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FCCLA Sweetheart Coronation, March 5

  • 0
FCCLA Sweetheart Coronation

The Fredericktown High School FCCLA Sweetheart Coronation will be March 5. The candidates are, from left, front row, Paxton Clark, Sydney Feltz, Katie Rohan, Ella Clauser, Julianna Miller, Ava Kemp, Kaylee Wagganer; back row, Micah Heisler, Gavin Graham, Jackson Smith, Cooper Durr, Ruben Pirtle, Caleb Weber and Troy McGee.

 Alan Kopitsky

FCCLA will be holding its annual Sweetheart Coronation at 6 p.m., March 5, in the high school gymnasium.

There are seven sets of candidates this year. Paxton Clark and Micah Heisler will represent FBLA, Gavin Graham and Sydney Feltz will represent FFA, Katie Rohan and Jackson Smith will represent DECA, Ella Clauser and Cooper Durr will represent Scholar Bowl, Julianna Miller and Ruben Pirtle will represent StuCo, Ava Kemp and Caleb Weber will represent FTA, and Kaylee Wagganer and Troy McGee will represent FCCLA.

The theme is Social Media and the speech theme is "How social media had an impact on my life."

The candidates will be interviewed by out of town judges Saturday afternoon. Then the judges will stay to hear the speeches and purposes and make their final decision for the King and Queen.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

William Harry “Bill” Thomas

William Harry “Bill” Thomas

William Harry “Bill” Thomas, 75, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital. He was born September 3, 1946 in Madison County,…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: William Daniel Jenkins to Heather M. JenkinsWD: Wayne F. Schweigert, trustee to Schweigert Castor River Ranch, LLCWD: Megan Boyer to Fred…

Ricky D. Williams

Ricky D. Williams

Ricky D. Williams, 64, died Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Cape Girardeau. He was born January 4, 1958 in Bonne Terre, Missouri the son of Ted …

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Mario L. Nusetti Gomez, 18, of Fredericktown, to Angel Candis Hedgcoth, 19, of FredericktownJeffrey Scott Moyers, 35, of Fredericktown to Bonn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News