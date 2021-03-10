FCCLA Sweetheart Coronation Saturday

FCCLA will be holding its annual Sweetheart Coronation at 6 p.m., March 13, in the high school gymnasium.

There are six sets of candidates this year. Alyssa Sample and Colton Francis will represent the BETA club, Ava Laut and Garrett Graham will represent FFA, Kaitlyn Maas and Mario Gomez represent the Music Department, Emmalee Pierson and Aiden DeSpain represent DECA, Grace Lewis and Carter Cheaney represent StuCo, and Danielle West and Kole Politte will be representing FCCLA.

The theme is Valentine's Day and the speech theme is "Someone that has made a positive influence on me."

The candidates will be interviewed by out of town judges Saturday afternoon. Then the judges will stay to hear the speeches and purposes and make their final decision for the King and Queen.

