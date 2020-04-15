Online church services for many have become part of their regular routine since COVID-19 swept the nation.
Easter Sunday some area churches decided to hold "drive-in" services instead of streaming the sermon online. This was a way to bring the congregation together during a time usually spent with loved ones but also keep everyone say.
"Resurrection Sunday is really the most important worship of the year," Fredericktown Christian Church Pastor Bill Wright said. "We have been encouraging in-home family worship during the crisis."
Fredericktown Christian Church is one of the congregations which chose to hold a "drive-in" service, Sunday. Keeping socially distant was the top priority of the church.
"We have an in and out drive to our parking lot so as people entered they were given a program and a special one use communion cup," Wright said. "The person handling the items for distribution is a retired health care professional who wore protection. We had 'ushers' to guide them to their parking spot. To maintain social distance, the cars were parked six feet apart and people were told to stay in their cars."
Wright said the ushers took special care to orient cars to the west to keep the sun out of their eyes.
The service which began at 10 a.m., April 12, was a brief message focusing on the empty tomb and risen Lord.
"Through social media and a phone messaging system, we have supported the church family," Wright said. "The motto has been, 'fear not, I am with you.' The Bible mentions 'Fear Not' 365 times."
Wright said they have been watching other churches and have been learning from how they use online sources and parking lot worships.
"Last Sunday a church in El Dorado Springs, Missouri had a Palm Sunday car parade through town," Wright said. "It looked sort of like the cruising happening around here."
Wright said during these bad times, he has seen many good things happen. He is doing whatever he can to get to those who need him.
"Something I have started is 'drive-by home visitation.'" Wright said. "I will pull up in front of a parishioners home and talk through the cell phone or through the car window. I have been enlightened by the common support and sharing at a distance."
Whether it be online, drive-in, drive-by or a personal call, local churches of all faiths have gone out of their way to ensure the spiritual needs of their congregations are met.
If you are looking for alternative methods to worship, contact your church to find out what services are being offered.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
