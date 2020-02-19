February is Earthquake Awareness Month

• Make a supply kit that includes enough food and water for at least three days, a flashlight, a fire extinguisher, a whistle, and sturdy shoes. Consider each person’s specific needs, including any medications. Have extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.

• Do not forget the needs of pets and service animals.

Another critical part of planning and recovery comes from having the right insurance. I encourage homeowners and renters to check their insurance coverage. Many standard homeowner’s insurance policies for our area do not cover earthquake damage. Keep in mind, there are several factors to consider when deciding whether you should get earthquake insurance including understanding your risk. If you are not insured against an earthquake, or unsure if you require a policy, talk to your insurance agent about the benefits of an earthquake insurance policy in your area.

I encourage everyone to take steps now to prepare and practice for an earthquake. Knowing what to do can make a real difference in your ability to take immediate and informed actions. Visit Ready.gov for more information on earthquake preparedness, and check out the valuable resources available to prepare for other disaster situations. Awareness of the hazards and planning for an event are the best ways to prepare your actions before, during, and after a disaster. #Preparedness will help minimize the effects on your family and property.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0