February Madison County 911 call information

Madison County 911 answered a total of 1,569 calls for service for the month of February.

Madison County 911 answered 381 calls to the 911 lines, of those calls to 911, there were 92 for law enforcement, 90 were for medical emergencies, 10 were for fire emergencies, 13 were for motor vehicle accidents, 27 calls were transferred to another county, 115 calls were abandoned/accidental/hang up/open line, 34 calls were non-emergency, and, 0 were test calls.

Madison County 911 dispatched the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to 596 calls for service, Fredericktown Police Department to 580 calls for service, Madison County Ambulance District to 156 calls for service, Cherokee Pass Fire Department to 20 calls for service, Fredericktown Fire Department to 20 calls for service, and Marquand Fire Department to 4 calls for service.

Please remember 911 is for emergencies only. Non-emergency numbers are for Madison County Sheriff’s Office 573-783-2234, Fredericktown Police Department 573-783-3660 and Madison County Dispatch 573-783-2192.

