Feed the Families adjusts for second year

"This year's competition needs to be within your own congregation, if it's a competition at all," Moss said. "Break your own record. Whats the most amount of money your congregation raised for Feed the Families? Bump that up to the next level. Use it as a team building exercise."

Moss said it could be a competition between Sunday School classes to see who could raise the most money for the pastor's cake or your church could maybe help out with a special offering each Sunday from now through March 21.

"Previous booth sponsors have been contacted and asked to bake their specialty, whatever that may be," Moss said. "Take orders within their group of friends, church congregation, office, etc. and then turn the money into Becky Hunt at the health department."

Moss said they encourage everyone to bake up a storm in the next two months to raise money. She said if you were not a part of a baked goods booth in the past and want to bake and sell your products to raise funds, go for it.

"There are no limitations on how you can help raise money for Feed the Families," Moss said. "The only restriction is that you remain safe and practice social distancing and all the other COVID-19 safe practices."

All money needs to be turned in by March 26 to the Madison County Health Department.

