Feed the Families Bake Sale and Auction will be from 8 a.m. to approximately noon, Saturday, April 1 at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

The day will begin at 8 a.m. with a breakfast of biscuits and gravy, followed by the kids cake decorating judging at 8:30 a.m.

Silent auction bidding will begin at 9 a.m., with the live auction and Cooking Clergy at 10:30 a.m.

All money raised will go to the food pantries in Madison County.

For more information contact Teri Moss at 783-9621 or Becky Hunt at 783-1131.