Feed the Families canceled

During the May 18 meeting of the Feed the Families committee, they made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

The group had previously postponed the event with hopes to hold it in the summer months but ran into difficulties.

"There are so many other groups trying to reschedule their events right now making it difficult to find a date or a venue or workers for the event," Teri Moss said. "We also know that so many people have been hit hard with this pandemic on every level. We didn't want to put more of a burden on our county businesses and residents."

Moss said the decision was unanimous among the the committee members present at the May 18 meeting.

"It was difficult to realize that we wouldn't be holding our big event that is always so much fun and knowing that we would probably not be raising as much money as we normally do for the food pantries," Moss said.

The committee announced it would still hold portions of the event online and distribute to the food pantries on July 13.