Feed the Families canceled

During the May 18 meeting of the Feed the Families committee, they made the difficult decision to cancel the event.
The group had previously postponed the event with hopes to hold it in the summer months but ran into difficulties.
"There are so many other groups trying to reschedule their events right now making it difficult to find a date or a venue or workers for the event," Teri Moss said. "We also know that so many people have been hit hard with this pandemic on every level. We didn't want to put more of a burden on our county businesses and residents."
Moss said the decision was unanimous among the the committee members present at the May 18 meeting.
"It was difficult to realize that we wouldn't be holding our big event that is always so much fun and knowing that we would probably not be raising as much money as we normally do for the food pantries," Moss said.
The committee announced it would still hold portions of the event online and distribute to the food pantries on July 13.
"There will not be any live virtual events but we hope to post photos of Cooking Clergy pastors and their cakes," Moss said. "We've asked the pastors to go ahead and do their fundraising for their cake as always and then they pick the date they want to bake their cake and have a celebration with their congregation."
Moss said they will not have the fun auctioning off the pastor's cakes like before but each pastor that participates to add money to the Feed the Families funds will get recognized.
"We've also asked the different baked good booth chairs if they wanted to offer any of their baked goods to their congregations or groups for sale," Moss said. "We've left that entirely up to each booth."
Moss said you may see something on Facebook later if those booths decide to do something of this nature and advertise specific baked goods to the public.
The St. Louis Blues quilt made by Cori Proffer will be raffled off on June 27 with a live video of the drawing.
"Auction items already collected for 2020 will be held over until the March 27, 2021 event," Moss said. "However if there are any gift certificates that cannot be held over they will be auctioned over on our Facebook site, Madison County Feed the Families."
Moss said money will still be collected from the buckets located at various businesses around town and all money needs to be turned in to Becky Hunt at the Madison County Health Department by June 30.
Feed the Families is more than just having a fun day. It literally feeds Madison County families and helps support the local food pantries.
"This is something I was concerned about since knowing we had to cancel the April 4 event," Moss said. "Fortunately, unemployment benefits and stimulus checks have helped most families."
Moss said the food pantries she has spoken to have been receiving donations from the community and at this point are doing fine.
"We live in such a great caring and giving community," Moss said. "People have stepped up and started donating to the food pantires without being asked. I love this community."
Moss said, on June 30 they will take final totals and then distribute the funds collected since January to help out more.
Donations are still accepted through June 30. Checks can be made out to Madison County Feed the Families and mailed to the Madison County Health Department at 816 W. College, Fredericktown, MO 63645
To keep up with the latest news follow Madison County Feed the Families on Facebook.
