Feed the Families distribution
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year’s Thanksgiving marks the 179th anniversary of the first official observance of Thanksgiving Day in the state of Missouri. Governor T…
As you know Medicare and Social Security make changes every year, some changes are minor,. Many beneficiaries may not even notice them, and so…
This year, Fredericktown Elementary has placed an emphasis on improving its character education program.
The Community Beautification Committee has released this year’s annual Christmas Ornament.
This community has been under the protection of the Fredericktown Fire Department for 96 years, since its organization, Nov. 4, 1926.
WD: Ethan E. Nickelson & wife to Helen WallsWD: Jimmy D. Ivison & wife to Jimmy D. Ivison & wife, TrusteesBen: Kelly Myers to Luke…
The Fredericktown R-I School Board was visited by two student athletes during its regular meeting, Nov. 10.
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated Bismarck, 68-51, in the opening round of the 96th Annual Thanksgiving Tournament, …
Harry Lee Tripp Jr., 69, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was born Jan…
100 years –