Feed the Families distribution

  • 0
Feed The Families Distributes Funds

Feed the Families raised $11,884.81, and the amount was distributed to the four local food pantries. From left, Cathy Melby and Pat Leonard representing Madison County Food Pantry, Danielle Williford representing Faith Family Food Pantry, Jim Keathly representing Marquand Baptist Church Food Pantry and George Looney representing Harvest of Hope. Event organizers would like to thank everyone who participated in this year's fundraising event. The money raised will go a long way toward helping to feed those in need.

