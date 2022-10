The 11th Annual Feed the Families Bake Sale and Auction will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15.

The doors will open at 7 a.m. for dropping off baked goods and the cafe will open at 8 a.m. for breakfast.

All proceeds go to the Madison County Food Pantry, Faith Family Worship Center Food Bank, Marquand First Baptist Church Food Pantry, and Harvest of Hope.

If you have any questions, please contact Teri Moss at 573-783-9621 or Becky Hunt at 573-783-1131.