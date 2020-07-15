Feed the Families raises more than $23,000 despite obstacles

The group all agreed they missed the in-person event and seeing the community come together for one common goal.

"We missed seeing the community come to the event and work together for this cause," Moss said. "We missed the fun we have at the auctions with Mark Toti coaxing John Clauser to bid more. The cooking clergy auction is always so much fun."

Moss said everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal and having the in person event next year.

"We would like to thank all the people who give money in the cans, whatever amount that is given," Moss said. "From the smallest to the largest donation, they are all appreciated."

The buckets alone brought in $969.15 of the total raised, proving every penny counts.

Hunt said there are several donors that she refers to as the "widow's mite." These individuals may not give large amounts but they give what they can. Some even give their income tax returns to the cause.

"Despite the kink in the plan we almost reached our $25,000 goal," Moss said. "We were less than $2,000 short which is unbelievable since we didn't even get to have the event."

The Feed the Families organization, the food pantries and the entire community would like to thank all who donated time and money including Mike McFarland Insurance, Coleman Auto Body, Ozark Manor, Barefoot Village, Melvin Mills Roofing, Madison County Title Company, Nu Zeta, Ozarks Federal, New Era Bank, Cap America, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, First State Community Bank, Black River Electric Cooperative, Torrez Sanitation, Sargent Construction, Aunt Kate's Bed and Breakfast, Christian Church Women, Lion's Club, New Providence UBC, Eagles, First Baptist Church, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, Wilma Brewington, DAR, Phil and Mary Page, Fredericktown Fillies, James and Anita Ward, J. L. Mullen, Betty Lewis, Calvary Church, Faith Family Worship, Shannon and Rebecca Henson, John Braun, Higdon Church, Connie Dunn, and Fredericktown United Methodist Church.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.