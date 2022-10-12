Feed the Families, Saturday

Feed the Families will return, in person, Saturday morning at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

The entire fundraising event has one goal, raise money for the local food pantries. These funds are crucial to the budgets of the pantries and are counted on to meet the food security needs of local families.

Prior to COVID-19, Feed the Families was traditionally held in the Spring and featured the Easter Bunny. After two years of virtual events and a delay to the 2022 event, organizers have decided to try something new and move the festivities to the fall.

Feed the Families Organizer Teri Moss said, they have not decided whether or not this move will be permanent.

“We moved the date because of the COVID outbreak early in the year and then no time to plan,” Moss said. “We’ll see how this goes in the fall and decide afterwards.”

The gym and cafetorium will be packed with fun just like in past years. New this year will be Fall Carnival Games and face painting for the kids. Loving Lemonades will also be set up serving its delicious drinks.

"Instead of Build an Easter Basket, this year we will have Fall Carnival Games and Face Painting by Beth Tripp and Jess Barton," Moss said. "Cinnamon rolls, made by Sharon East, will be available in the concession stand this year."

The auctions, both silent and live, will features a variety of items with a little something for everyone. Moss said, baskets are beginning to come in and are expected to be as awesome as previous years.

Willa Dean Combs hand quilted and donated several small seasonal quilts for the live auction. They feature fall and winter designs.

Two gorgeous wreaths will be raffled off in the Wreath Raffle sponsored by Safe Harbor Hospice. Both wreaths are made by Michelle Francis from the Flower Box.

Things will kick off at 8 a.m. with breakfast, followed by the Cake Decorating Contest for grades 3-5, from 8:30 to 9 a.m., doors will open at 9 a.m. for the Bake Sale, Carnival Games and Face Painting, and Silent Auction Bidding.

The Cake Decorating Contest is open to kids in 3rd, 4th or 5th grade. A cash prize, sponsored by Mitchell Construction, will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place. Following the judging of the cakes, there will then be a Cake Walk. Moss said this is a fun event with the chance of winning a cake.

The Live Auction will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Cooking Clergy immediately following.

Cooking Clergy is a fun way to cap off the event. Local pastors submit their cake and the one which brings in the most money wins the title. Local congregations raise money to help their pastor win and cakes can sell for hundreds of dollars.

"This money is funding that the food pantries rely on each year to help get families through each month," Moss said. "With rising costs, it has become more difficult for some families to make ends meet."

Moss said, her favorite part of the whole day is seeing the entire community come together and different denominations working together for a common purpose.

"Feed the Families is an all around fun event for the whole family," Moss said. "Make plans to participate and in doing so, you will be helping the food pantries."