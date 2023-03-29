Preparations for the Feed the Families event set for Saturday, April 1, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School are in full swing as local cooks and volunteers prepare their treats for the annual bake sale fundraiser.

The benefit helps those in need throughout the county, with all proceeds going to local food pantries.

A breakfast meal of biscuits and gravy will be available for purchase at 8 a.m. with judging for the cake decorating contest at 8:30 a.m. The winners will be announced and the cake walk and bake sale will begin at 9 a.m.

There will be a silent and live auction. There will be many hot ticket items including barn quilts, and several small lap style quilts. The live auction is always a can't miss event. The live auction begins at 10:30 a.m.

The popular Cooking Clergy auction will immediately follow the live auction. Silent auction items will be announced at the end of the Cooking Clergy auction.

As always, there will be plenty of baked good available for purchase from multiple booths.

Follow the Madison County Feed the Families Facebook page for the latest updates.

More information is available by contacting Teri Moss at 573-783-9621 or Becky Hunt at 573-783-1131.