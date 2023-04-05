The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School was filled with a delicious breakfast and bake goods galore during the annual Feed the Families Bake Sale, Saturday morning.

The event is organized by a group of volunteers. Over the years, the money raised has become an important part of the local food pantry budgets. These funds are used every day to help support local families in need.

Organizers said, this year actually started to feel like it used to, before COVID. The parking lot was full. During the breakfast portion, it was hard to find an open seat. A variety of activities kept adults and children alike entertained.

After breakfast, the cake decorating contest was held, followed by the cake walk, bake sale, silent auction, live auction, and finally the Cooking Clergy.

The Cooking Clergy is always a highlight of the morning. This is where area pastors bring in cakes to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The pastor who brings in the highest bid wins and has his or her photo taken in the coveted chef's hat and coat.

Usually the first cake is the winner with the highest bidder getting their cake of choice, the bids are known to hit their top number in that first round. But this year the auction was a tad unpredictable. The first cake went for $500 and held its top spot a while until the end when the second to last cake reached $550. The crowd thought that would be it with last year's winner Pastor Suresh Samala of St. Michael Church reclaiming his title. Then, with one cake remaining, two churches, a Christian Church and Methodist Church, joined forces and funds to bid $800 for Pastor David McCutcheon of New Hope FWB Church, German chocolate cake.

The people's choice cake, along with the whisk trophy, was awarded to Pastor Brian Schaefer of Fredericktown United Methodist Church with his strawberry lemonade cake.

"We are so grateful to the community for their generous support of the Feed the Families Bake Sale," Event Organizer Teri Moss said. "The funds raised today will make a significant impact on the lives of families in our community who are struggling to put food on the table."

Four food pantries in Madison County will benefit from the funds raised, providing critical support to families in need. The morning of fun and food brought in $7,468 for the cause with a current total of $14,318,01.

The event organizers expressed their gratitude to the community members who generously donated their time and baked goods to the event, as well as donated items for the silent and live auctions.

"The Feed the Families Bake Sale was a true reflection of the community coming together to support a worthy cause," Moss said. "The event not only raised much-needed funds for local families, but it also brought the community together in a spirit of kindness and generosity. The success of the event at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School was a testament to the power of a community working together for a greater good."

If you could not make the event and would still like to make a donation, contact Teri Moss at 783-9621 or Becky Hunt at 783-1131.