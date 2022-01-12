FEMA approves Governor's federal disaster declaration request

Tuesday, Feb. 11, Governor Mike Parson announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved his request for a major disaster declaration in response to severe storms and tornadoes in Missouri on Dec. 10. Seven Missouri counties will receive federal assistance as a result of the Governor’s December 28 request, which included $27 million in identified qualifying disaster-related expenses.

“This federal disaster assistance will help relieve the financial strain on Missouri communities that were significantly impacted by the storms and help repair severe damage sustained by some Missouri electric power cooperatives and other essential public facilities,” Governor Parson said.

FEMA’s approval means local governments and eligible nonprofits in Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties will receive reimbursements for emergency protective measures, response costs and repairs to roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is developing an online video applicant briefing that will be available next week for local governments and eligible nonprofits in the seven counties that plan to apply for FEMA assistance. SEMA strongly encourages all eligible agencies to review the video in order to better understand program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements, and other essential program information. All Requests for Public Assistance must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the January 10 disaster declaration date, or February 9.

• On December 10, severe storms and six confirmed tornadoes in Missouri killed two people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, as well as 20 large transmission towers and lines that move power between New Madrid and Dell, Arkansas.

• On December 16, Governor Parson announced Missouri’s request for joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in Dunklin, Pemiscot and Reynolds counties.

• On December 17 in Defiance and on December 18 in Hayti, Multi-Agency Resource Centers served a total of more than 250 disaster survivors with unmet needs.

• On December 20, Bollinger, Iron, Madison and Wayne counties were added to the request for damage assessments after more damage was documented locally.

• On December 28, Governor Parson requested that FEMA approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to those seven counties.

