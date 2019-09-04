{{featured_button_text}}
MU Extension Hosts Feral Hog Trap Demonstation

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County held a Feral Hog Trap Demonstration, Aug. 26. It was held at the Soil and Water Conservation District with Jonathan Fox from the USDA and Clayton Lewis from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Participants learned about the Missouri drop trap and heard about the feral swine partnership/efforts of the USDA and how they have been using their partners to control feral swine.

 Provided by Michala Boyd
