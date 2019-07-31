{{featured_button_text}}
Feral Hog

The Feral Hog Trap Demonstration will be at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 29, at the Soil and Water Conservation District in Fredericktown.

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to our upcoming program: Feral Hog Trap Demonstration.

The program will be held Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. It is being held at the Soil and Water Conservation District 600 E. Main St. Fredericktown. Please call to RSVP by Aug. 26, at 573-783-3303.

The instructor for this program will be Jonathan Fox from the USDA. In this program, participants will be learning about the Missouri drop trap. Fox will be describing the feral swine partnership/efforts of the USDA and how they have been using their partners to control feral swine. He will also be available to answer any questions you have about the trapping program.

We are excited to be able to offer this program to the people of Madison and surrounding counties. We hope you can be there Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

