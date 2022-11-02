FES Costume Parade

Ryan Carey, Lydia Davis, Tucker England, Jocelyn Frizzell, and Luke Greene show off their Halloween costumes, Monday, during the FES Halloween Costume Parade.
Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
Wyatt Wallace, Chloe Whitacre and Isabella Wolf walk with the rest of their class during the costume parade at FES.

Maisie Pogue smiles as she sees familiar faces outside of the fenced in playground during the FES Halloween Parade of Costumes, Oct. 31.

Maelynn Day crosses her arms as she parades around the playground in her Halloween best, Monday, at Fredericktown Elementary School.

Miss Burlison takes a photo of her second grade class during the Halloween Parade, Oct. 31.

FES Counselor Audrey Chazelle, School Based Social Worker Billie McFadden and Secretary Angie Starkey dressed as the Sanderson sisters, Mary, Winnie and Sarah to help the building celebrate Halloween, Oct. 31.

Hazel Williams gives high fives to some of her fellow classmates.
