FES Fall Festival

The Fredericktown Elementary School held its annual Fall Festival, Monday evening after being rained out the week before.
The event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, came back better than ever. Kids enjoyed games, food, prizes and more.
Principal Joe Clauser said the Fall Festival is a family connection event which gives parents and students an opportunity to enjoy carnival-style games and food. He said the basket raffle is always a big hit as well.
"Our parents and community businesses donate to fill the baskets and every year we get some really good items to bid on," Clauser said. "It is a fun addition to the Fall Festival because nobody knows who wins until the names are drawn at the end. You may have put all your tickets into a particular basket, but it only takes one ticket to win."
This year some of the themed baskets include a Mexican Fiesta basket complete with a piñata and sombrero, a Crayola and crafts basket featuring every color of the rainbow, and a camping basket which used a wagon instead of an actual basket and featured a tent, chairs, blow up mattress, and everything needed to roast marshmallows.
Through all the fun, nobody even realizes how much they are helping the school at the same time.
Clauser said every penny raised goes straight to the school and is used to make improvements.
"One year we used the money to purchase new playground equipment," Clauser said. "Another year we purchased new surfacing under the equipment."
Probably the most entertaining portion of the night was the Kiss the Cow contest. Students and staff had been bringing in money to vote on either Clauser, first grade teacher Mark Capone, or custodian Andy Davis to kiss a cow at 6:30 p.m. the night of the festival. The winner, in the end, was Clauser, raising $326.54. The total raised from Kiss the Cow was $636.45 for the special education department.
The Fall Festival was a huge success and everyone had a great time. The festival raised a record amount of $5,057.72, almost $1,000 more than the last event in 2019.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com