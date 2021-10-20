FES Fall Festival

The Fredericktown Elementary School held its annual Fall Festival, Monday evening after being rained out the week before.

The event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, came back better than ever. Kids enjoyed games, food, prizes and more.

Principal Joe Clauser said the Fall Festival is a family connection event which gives parents and students an opportunity to enjoy carnival-style games and food. He said the basket raffle is always a big hit as well.

"Our parents and community businesses donate to fill the baskets and every year we get some really good items to bid on," Clauser said. "It is a fun addition to the Fall Festival because nobody knows who wins until the names are drawn at the end. You may have put all your tickets into a particular basket, but it only takes one ticket to win."

This year some of the themed baskets include a Mexican Fiesta basket complete with a piñata and sombrero, a Crayola and crafts basket featuring every color of the rainbow, and a camping basket which used a wagon instead of an actual basket and featured a tent, chairs, blow up mattress, and everything needed to roast marshmallows.

Through all the fun, nobody even realizes how much they are helping the school at the same time.