FES First Grade Awards List
FES First Grade Awards List

FES

Mr. Capone’s Class

  • Robyn Abelyn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Easton Adams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Madison Barnes: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Elaina Barron: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle; 
  • Kahleesi Clark: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Alayna Dobler: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Chloe Edmond: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle; 
  • Aleah Grado: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Asher Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Kylee Jones: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
  • Liam Kelley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Bentlee Lindley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Aubrie Miller: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Olive Newland: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Austin Peters: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Brody Roberts: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Emma Standage: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Waylon Stricklan: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Charlotte Thomas: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Gage Wienecke: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Jazmin Womble: PBS Paw Award

Mrs. Forister’s Class

  • Mason Aldridge: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Isabella Barker: Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Stormy Berry: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle; 
  • Bentley Bess: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Aidan Brewer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Addison Burns: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Duncan Comstock: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Tinley Dulaney: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Chevy Ely: Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Chavelle Gallagher: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Klair Hansen: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Bryson Harris: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Ashlyn Hicks: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Nevaeh Hiles: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, Reading Circle; 
  • Chevy Hobaugh: Reading Circle; 
  • Mikenna Koch: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Noah Oatman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Art, Reading Circle; 
  • Jayla Parson: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Jessalyn Reagan: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle; 
  • Isabella Reimann: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Gaberiel Stephens: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Benjamin Stevens: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Book It

Miss Hudson’s Class

  • Benjamin Adams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Madelyn Berry: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Danica Davis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Braelynn Day: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Caleb Fellner: PBS Paw Award, Computers, Reading Circle;
  • Jesus Hajjar: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Channing Jones: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Allie Lamb: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Keeley Mills: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Asher Musgrove: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Nathanial Norwood: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Arik Pacinda: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Paislee Pate: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Brylee Reece: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Art, Reading Circle; 
  • Caylee Rouse: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Art, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Chase Sletten: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Lynnyx Snow: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Lane Stamp: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Zailee Stufflebean: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Davidlee Young: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance

Mrs. Sebastian’s Class

  • Sofia Benitez: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, P.E., Library; 
  • Gabriel Biesemeyer: Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Book It; 
  • Payton Boswell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, P.E.; 
  • Connor Clark: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Computers, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Maria Collado: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Book It; 
  • Cole Greene: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Book It; 
  • Oscar Grendziak: Reading, Math; 
  • Emma Griffon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Book It; 
  • Avery Jones: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library; 
  • Madalyn Lunsford: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music; 
  • Grant Matthews: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Janae Myers: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Book It; 
  • Luca Petroff: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading; 
  • Makayla Racer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math; 
  • Beck Rehkop: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Six Flags Read to Succeed; 
  • Kinleigh Roberts: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math; 
  • Connor Shoemaker: Good Attendance; 
  • Kora Starks: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance; 
  • Elijah Sutton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Book It; 
  • Jaymes Thomas: PBS Paw Award; 
  • Alyssa White: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Computers

Mrs. Slinkard’s Class

  • Brant Bittle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Willow Boswell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Emma Burns: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Music, Reading Circle; 
  • Addisyn Carey: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Licia Clemons: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Stockton Crass: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Raylon Finch: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Zoey Hassen: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed; 
  • Liam Hinkle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Alaina Jackson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Ethan Matlock: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Caden McMeans: Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Aidan Peo: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed; 
  • Autumn Reagan: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, P.E., Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Makenzie Rehkop: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, P.E., Reading Circle; 
  • Genevive Rumfelt: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Arianna Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed; 
  • Adriana Steele: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Madisyn Thebeau: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle 

Mrs. Tucker’s Class

  • Brexten Akins: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Summer Boone: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Rylen Burcham: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle; 
  • Riley Evans: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Terry Foell: Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Bo Hornbostel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Art, Music, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Aalijah Jackson: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Peyton King: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle; 
  • Leighton McDowell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Mariah Meyer: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Easton Mickan: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Emma Neel: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Good Spelling, Art, Music, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Issak Reed: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Arthur Royer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Skyler Russell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Cory Smith: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Alexis Street: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Kiera L. Weibrecht-Cooley: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Frederick Wood: Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
