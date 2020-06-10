FES First Grade Awards List

Mr. Capone’s Class
- Robyn Abelyn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Easton Adams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Madison Barnes: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle;
- Elaina Barron: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle;
- Kahleesi Clark: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Alayna Dobler: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Chloe Edmond: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle;
- Aleah Grado: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle;
- Asher Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Kylee Jones: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Liam Kelley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle;
- Bentlee Lindley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Aubrie Miller: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Olive Newland: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Austin Peters: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Library, Reading Circle;
- Brody Roberts: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Emma Standage: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Waylon Stricklan: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Charlotte Thomas: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, Library, Reading Circle;
- Gage Wienecke: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Jazmin Womble: PBS Paw Award
Mrs. Forister’s Class
- Mason Aldridge: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle;
- Isabella Barker: Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Stormy Berry: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle;
- Bentley Bess: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Library, Reading Circle;
- Aidan Brewer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Addison Burns: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Duncan Comstock: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Tinley Dulaney: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Library, Reading Circle;
- Chevy Ely: Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Chavelle Gallagher: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Klair Hansen: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Bryson Harris: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Ashlyn Hicks: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Nevaeh Hiles: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, Reading Circle;
- Chevy Hobaugh: Reading Circle;
- Mikenna Koch: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Noah Oatman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Art, Reading Circle;
- Jayla Parson: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Jessalyn Reagan: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle;
- Isabella Reimann: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle;
- Gaberiel Stephens: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Benjamin Stevens: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Book It
Miss Hudson’s Class
- Benjamin Adams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Madelyn Berry: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Danica Davis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Braelynn Day: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Caleb Fellner: PBS Paw Award, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Jesus Hajjar: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle;
- Channing Jones: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Allie Lamb: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Keeley Mills: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Asher Musgrove: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Nathanial Norwood: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Arik Pacinda: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It;
- Paislee Pate: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Brylee Reece: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Art, Reading Circle;
- Caylee Rouse: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Art, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It;
- Chase Sletten: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Lynnyx Snow: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Lane Stamp: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle;
- Zailee Stufflebean: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Davidlee Young: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance
Mrs. Sebastian’s Class
- Sofia Benitez: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, P.E., Library;
- Gabriel Biesemeyer: Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Book It;
- Payton Boswell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, P.E.;
- Connor Clark: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Computers, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Maria Collado: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Book It;
- Cole Greene: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Book It;
- Oscar Grendziak: Reading, Math;
- Emma Griffon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Book It;
- Avery Jones: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library;
- Madalyn Lunsford: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music;
- Grant Matthews: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Janae Myers: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Book It;
- Luca Petroff: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading;
- Makayla Racer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math;
- Beck Rehkop: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Six Flags Read to Succeed;
- Kinleigh Roberts: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math;
- Connor Shoemaker: Good Attendance;
- Kora Starks: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance;
- Elijah Sutton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Book It;
- Jaymes Thomas: PBS Paw Award;
- Alyssa White: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Computers
Mrs. Slinkard’s Class
- Brant Bittle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Willow Boswell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It;
- Emma Burns: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Music, Reading Circle;
- Addisyn Carey: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Licia Clemons: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Stockton Crass: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Raylon Finch: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Zoey Hassen: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed;
- Liam Hinkle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Alaina Jackson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Ethan Matlock: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Caden McMeans: Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Aidan Peo: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed;
- Autumn Reagan: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, P.E., Library, Reading Circle;
- Makenzie Rehkop: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, P.E., Reading Circle;
- Genevive Rumfelt: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Arianna Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed;
- Adriana Steele: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Madisyn Thebeau: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
Mrs. Tucker’s Class
- Brexten Akins: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle;
- Summer Boone: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Rylen Burcham: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle;
- Riley Evans: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Terry Foell: Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Bo Hornbostel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Art, Music, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle;
- Aalijah Jackson: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Library, Reading Circle;
- Peyton King: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle;
- Leighton McDowell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Mariah Meyer: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Easton Mickan: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Emma Neel: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Good Spelling, Art, Music, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle;
- Issak Reed: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Arthur Royer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Skyler Russell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Cory Smith: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle;
- Alexis Street: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle;
- Kiera L. Weibrecht-Cooley: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Frederick Wood: Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
