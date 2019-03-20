Try 3 months for $3
FES Goes Wild With Animal Encounters

Fredericktown Elementary School welcomed "Come Experience a Wild Adventure" presented by Lazy L Safari Park in Cape Girardeau on March 11. Students had the chance to interact with animals such as a ball python, sulcata tortoise, tarantula and more. Second grade student Kyanna Haynes is seen here petting a baby kangaroo. The free educational program taught students about animal adaptations, geography, habitats and conservation. 

 Provided by Barb Coleman
