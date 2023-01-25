FES perfect attendance

The Fredericktown boys basketball team took time between games, Friday evening, to recognize the hard work of some younger students.

Fredericktown Elementary School students who achieved 100% attendance for the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year were invited to the game with admission, popcorn and a soda free of charge.

Once the junior varsity game had concluded each child in attendance was invited down to the court for recognition and a picture with members of the basketball team, Gold Dusters, cheerleaders, and their FES Principal, Joe Clauser.

One by one, the students came down to the court with huge smiles on their faces and roars of applause from the crowd. There were 16 students in attendance with a total of 25 students reaching the goal of perfect attendance.

“Mr. Clauser and I felt that this would be a wonderful opportunity to build culture within our school district and community,” School Based Social Worker Billie McFadden said. “The students love the high schoolers, so we thought this would be a fun experience for them and hopefully promote school spirit and culture between buildings.”

McFadden said the FES kids do look up to the older students and in return the high school students enjoy being involved with the younger kids.

“Each month, Mr. Clauser will have a group of students from other buildings within our district visit FES and compete or help with the monthly PBS reward the elementary students participate in,” McFadden said. “The younger students love competing against the older students and the older students love experiencing the chance to be an elementary school student again. Many of these students were once students at the Fredericktown Elementary School at one time and they’ve expressed how these opportunities really bring back great memories for them.”

McFadden said, consistent and regular student attendance can be essential for student growth and life-long achievement.

“Academic success can be achieved in many ways, and being physically present in school every day is important to future success,” McFadden said. “If a child is present and engaged, this will ensure they are on the path to tapping into maximizing their individual learning potential.”

McFadden said, if students are present as much as possible and actively engaged in learning, teachers and staff can ensure students are reaching their maximum learning potential.

FES strives to make learning fun and to make school something students look forward to every day.

“Mr. Clauser has done a wonderful job making sure all students at FES feel welcomed, loved, and safe,” McFadden said. “The teachers and staff work hard to ensure the lessons are fun and engaging and the individual and building-wide celebrations each month always include fun activities such as scooter races, glow dances, and dodgeball tournaments.”

This year, the number of students who achieved perfect attendance is a little higher than the previous years. The last few years the district and students struggled with perfect attendance due to COVID-19 protocols, exposure, and the need to quarantine. This made it harder for students to meet the achievement.

Clauser highlighted McFadden for her hard work to improve attendance.

“Thank you to Billie McFadden, our school-based social worker, for the work she does with improving attendance: communicating with parents, leading attendance groups to support students who have less than 90% attendance, and organizing recognition activities like this,” Clauser said.

The FES students who achieved perfect attendance for first semester include: Kember Anthony, Skyler Bates-Sebastian, Haddie Black, Landry Clauser, Bentley Culton, Castor Cureton, Carter Day, Jessa Foster, Cody Gipson, Raychel Harper, Hayden Johnston, Addison Jones, Rita Marler, Ember McCain, Kevin McManemin, Adaline Parson, August Peo, Kamren Petty, Faith Reilly, Paisley Sherill, Adalyn Slaughter, Sahit Soriano Cruz, Emma Stacy, Samuel Tomlinson, and Wyatt Wallace.