 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FES perfect attendance

  • Updated
  • 0
FES perfect attendance

The FES students who achieved perfect attendance for first semester include: Kember Anthony, Skyler Bates-Sebastian, Haddie Black, Landry Clauser, Bentley Culton, Castor Cureton, Carter Day, Jessa Foster, Cody Gipson, Raychel Harper, Hayden Johnston, Addison Jones, Rita Marler, Ember McCain, Kevin McManemin, Adaline Parson, August Peo, Kamren Petty, Faith Reilly, Paisley Sherill, Adalyn Slaughter, Sahit Soriano Cruz, Emma Stacy, Samuel Tomlinson, and Wyatt Wallace. The students were invited to attend the Fredericktown High School Basketball game Friday night, free of charge for their accomplishment.

 Victoria Kemper

The Fredericktown boys basketball team took time between games, Friday evening, to recognize the hard work of some younger students.

Fredericktown Elementary School students who achieved 100% attendance for the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year were invited to the game with admission, popcorn and a soda free of charge.

Once the junior varsity game had concluded each child in attendance was invited down to the court for recognition and a picture with members of the basketball team, Gold Dusters, cheerleaders, and their FES Principal, Joe Clauser.

One by one, the students came down to the court with huge smiles on their faces and roars of applause from the crowd. There were 16 students in attendance with a total of 25 students reaching the goal of perfect attendance.

“Mr. Clauser and I felt that this would be a wonderful opportunity to build culture within our school district and community,” School Based Social Worker Billie McFadden said. “The students love the high schoolers, so we thought this would be a fun experience for them and hopefully promote school spirit and culture between buildings.”

People are also reading…

McFadden said the FES kids do look up to the older students and in return the high school students enjoy being involved with the younger kids.

“Each month, Mr. Clauser will have a group of students from other buildings within our district visit FES and compete or help with the monthly PBS reward the elementary students participate in,” McFadden said. “The younger students love competing against the older students and the older students love experiencing the chance to be an elementary school student again. Many of these students were once students at the Fredericktown Elementary School at one time and they’ve expressed how these opportunities really bring back great memories for them.”

McFadden said, consistent and regular student attendance can be essential for student growth and life-long achievement.

“Academic success can be achieved in many ways, and being physically present in school every day is important to future success,” McFadden said. “If a child is present and engaged, this will ensure they are on the path to tapping into maximizing their individual learning potential.”

McFadden said, if students are present as much as possible and actively engaged in learning, teachers and staff can ensure students are reaching their maximum learning potential.

FES strives to make learning fun and to make school something students look forward to every day.

“Mr. Clauser has done a wonderful job making sure all students at FES feel welcomed, loved, and safe,” McFadden said. “The teachers and staff work hard to ensure the lessons are fun and engaging and the individual and building-wide celebrations each month always include fun activities such as scooter races, glow dances, and dodgeball tournaments.”

This year, the number of students who achieved perfect attendance is a little higher than the previous years. The last few years the district and students struggled with perfect attendance due to COVID-19 protocols, exposure, and the need to quarantine. This made it harder for students to meet the achievement.

Clauser highlighted McFadden for her hard work to improve attendance.

“Thank you to Billie McFadden, our school-based social worker, for the work she does with improving attendance: communicating with parents, leading attendance groups to support students who have less than 90% attendance, and organizing recognition activities like this,” Clauser said.

The FES students who achieved perfect attendance for first semester include: Kember Anthony, Skyler Bates-Sebastian, Haddie Black, Landry Clauser, Bentley Culton, Castor Cureton, Carter Day, Jessa Foster, Cody Gipson, Raychel Harper, Hayden Johnston, Addison Jones, Rita Marler, Ember McCain, Kevin McManemin, Adaline Parson, August Peo, Kamren Petty, Faith Reilly, Paisley Sherill, Adalyn Slaughter, Sahit Soriano Cruz, Emma Stacy, Samuel Tomlinson, and Wyatt Wallace.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New trooper graduates

New trooper graduates

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement …

State of the County of Madison

State of the County of Madison

The start of a new year brings with it resolutions and reflections. As years go, 2022 was rather productive for the area, as Madison County co…

Herbert V. Lewis Sr.

Herbert V. Lewis Sr.

Herbert V. Lewis Sr., 90, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Fredericktown. He was born February 26, 1932 in Greenville, Missouri, the son of…

Brenda Gail Brewington

Brenda Gail Brewington

Brenda Gail Brewington, 70, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was …

Marriage License

Marriage License

Garrett Lee Davis, 23, of Ironton, Missouri, to Gabrielle Elise McCutcheon, 21, of Marquand

Ronald Van "Ron" Stevens

Ronald Van "Ron" Stevens

Ronald Van Stevens, 77, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center. Ron was born February 1, 1945 i…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Susan M. Smith, by Plenary Guardian to Gary Reinwald & wifeBen: Mary Kathryn Hawn & husband to Andrea K. StarkeyBen: Jennie L. Mil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News