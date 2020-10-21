FES Pumpkin Patch

When the annual elementary school field trips had to be canceled, the Fredericktown Elementary School staff pulled together and brought the festivities to the kids.
Every year the kindergarten class visits the Perryville Pumpkin patch. First grade goes to a movie, and second grade visits Elephant Rocks and Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site.
"This year, due to COVID-19, we were not able to actually go on a trip," FES Kindergarten Teacher Heather Redmond said. "I have an A+ tutor that is a senior. She remembers going (to the pumpkin patch) whenever she was in kindergarten. We couldn't not let our kids enjoy this tradition."
Redmond said the outside activities would have been okay, but they did not want to put large groups of students on buses for that long wearing masks or socially distanced. She said both scenarios would have been difficult to do with nearly 150 students per grade level.
"Also, we usually have our annual Fall Festival family connection event each year," Redmond said. "Students and their families are invited to come participate in carnival-style games and enjoy refreshments. It is one of our most popular activities in the school year. We were able to use some of our games from Fall Festival to give students a little of that experience."
Redmond said the students from all three grades enjoyed the pumpkin patch, hay maze complete with a giant round bale spider, fall-themed strategy games and a giant 1,000 pound pumpkin.
"They loved seeing all 400 pumpkins and getting to pick their own," Redmond said. "Some of them even tried to count them all. They also loved the 1,000 pound pumpkin that was on display."
Redmond said it took a lot of planning to pull it off but that you would be surprised how willing people are to help.
"I feel like that's what makes this community and the people in it awesome," Redmond said. "We got the 400 pumpkins from Perryville Pumpkin Patch. We normally go there so we called them up to see if we could do it a little differently this year."
Redmond said the most exciting part was seeing the students enjoy a positive learning experience during these different times.
"They were excited, but we were also very excited when we saw all of it starting to come together," Redmond said. "Kids are so go with the flow. We adults should actually be more like them. Kids just have a pretty positive perspective on life in general."
Redmond said the school year has been different, but everyone is excited to be back in class.
"We all became teachers because it is our passion," Redmond said. "Interacting with our students and watching them grow and learn is truly rewarding. I think we appreciate it more this year than ever."
Redmond said she believes early childhood sets a tone for students educational career for the rest of their lives. She said the pumpkin patch was a positive education experience that hopefully they all remember for years and years to come.
"We here at FES truly love and want what is best for our students," Redmond said. "We are a school family and this is just one more example of how much we try to go above and beyond for our students."
Redmond said she would like to thank FES Principal Joe Clauser.
"I tend to get a little over the top sometimes," Redmond said. "That's just me though, go big or go home sort of thing. Mr. Clauser had to wrangle me in at some points. I think he drew the line whenever I suggested tractor and wagon hayrides for everyone. I brought the fun and he brought the business/logic so it made for a pretty great team."
Redmond said she would like to give a shout out to Stan Underwood for bringing "Johnny 5" the 1,000 pound pumpkin for the kids and staff to enjoy. She said the kids and teachers all thought it was awesome.
"I would also like to thank Missy Bowman and her church for donating all the cookies, Mrs. Destiny Lix for picking up all the juices and various supplies, Mr. Andy for donating the square bales, Mr. and Mrs. Tawfall for donating our big round bale and Mrs. Emily Miller for her artistic eye," Redmond said. "They were all very helpful and supportive of our little patch."
Redmond said she would also like to give credit to Mrs. Miller and Ms. Mooney.
"Any idea that was brought up, I bounced it off of them, they made suggestions and even encouraged me enormously," Redmond said. "They also had their classes help with setting up. I guess they were the positive cheerleaders so to speak.. They definitely were a big help with set up also, along with Mrs. Rhonda Starkey, Mrs. Coffman and our A+ high school students."
"I really appreciate the hard work that Mrs. Redmond put in to making the pumpkin patch happen," Clauser said. "When she came to me with the idea, it sounded like a huge undertaking that would require a lot of work."
Clauser said it started with kindergarten, then was expanded to include first and second grades.
"She believed the students were missing out on some great experiences that have become annual traditions at FES, and she wanted to plan something memorable for them," Clauser said. "The excitement and enthusiasm that she put in to the activities contributed to a great experience."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!