FES Pumpkin Patch

"We here at FES truly love and want what is best for our students," Redmond said. "We are a school family and this is just one more example of how much we try to go above and beyond for our students."

Redmond said she would like to thank FES Principal Joe Clauser.

"I tend to get a little over the top sometimes," Redmond said. "That's just me though, go big or go home sort of thing. Mr. Clauser had to wrangle me in at some points. I think he drew the line whenever I suggested tractor and wagon hayrides for everyone. I brought the fun and he brought the business/logic so it made for a pretty great team."

Redmond said she would like to give a shout out to Stan Underwood for bringing "Johnny 5" the 1,000 pound pumpkin for the kids and staff to enjoy. She said the kids and teachers all thought it was awesome.

"I would also like to thank Missy Bowman and her church for donating all the cookies, Mrs. Destiny Lix for picking up all the juices and various supplies, Mr. Andy for donating the square bales, Mr. and Mrs. Tawfall for donating our big round bale and Mrs. Emily Miller for her artistic eye," Redmond said. "They were all very helpful and supportive of our little patch."

Redmond said she would also like to give credit to Mrs. Miller and Ms. Mooney.