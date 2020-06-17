FES Second Grade Awards List
FES Second Grade Awards List

FES

Mrs. Ayyagari’s Class

  • Caysee Adams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Art, Reading Circle; 
  • Vincent Avalos-Ortiz: Good Attendance, Reading, Art, Computers, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Suzie Beaty: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Chloe Bess: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Emily Buff: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Chayton Burshia: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Wilson Dietiker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Lauren Durr: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Honor Choir; 
  • Genaro Fraire: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Jonas Gonzalez Carpio: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Jillian Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Joseph Lindsey: Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Richard McFarland: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Katie Pirtle: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Shelby Pogue: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Anniston Price: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Austin Renk: Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Carly Richardson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Maximiliano Valadez: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Robert Wienecke: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Brandon Yearian: Reading, Reading Circle, Honor Choir

Ms. Burlison’s Class

  • Ali Aldridge: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle;
  • Allison Benitez: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Oliver Black: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Mia Byerly: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Kinley Cofer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Judah Forister: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It, Honor Choir; 
  • Mason Forister: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Cerenity Grafton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Trevor Griffon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Jocelyn Hilterbrand: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Isabella Huyser: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Parker Keller: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Connor Matthews: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Brody McDaniel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Dahlia Mendoza: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Paige Robbins: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Art, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Jaxson Shipley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Grayson Spain: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Scarlett Stricklan: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Jacob Thompson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Emma Walker: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Kendra Ward: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Gabriel White: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It, Honor Choir; 
  • Kolyer Whitener: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle

Mrs. Coleman’s Class

  • Wyatt Abbott: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Cameron Adams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle; 
  • Reid Allgier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed; 
  • Aydan Armes: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Jayden Baker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Joseph Black: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Joseph Cureton: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Autumn Dill: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Parker Edwards: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Caleb Ellis: Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Zetta Farrar: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle; 
  • Maycee Francis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Ryder McClanahand: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Madalynn McDowell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Liam Michael: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Art, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Makayla Morris: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Maylee Parson: PBS Paw Award, P.E., Reading Circle; 
  • Cohl Schneiter: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
  • Emerson Swinford: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Masyn Thebeau: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Addison Turner: PBS Paw Award, P.E., Reading Circle; 
  • Rickie White: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Brody Williams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle

Mrs. Parish’s Class

  • Ellie Allgier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir; 
  • Jase Berry: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • August Bingham: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Marcus Garrity: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Abigail Gibbs: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir; 
  • Maddison Henson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Kailey Holder: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Brielle Kelley: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Gracelyn Lewis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Lola Long: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle; 
  • Landon Lunsford: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Emberlynn McClelland: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle; 
  • Evelyn Reed: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Chance Sample: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Kalynn Stafford: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Logan Steinginger: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Computers, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Kalli Stephens: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Colton Waters: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Koda Whitener: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • William Whitener: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle

Mrs. Starkey’s Class

  • Hadley Boren: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir; 
  • Lorelei Collier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Mason Cureton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Michael Daniels: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Bryer Ellis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Stephanie Firebaugh: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle; 
  • Castyn Flaherty: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Chase Heifner: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed; 
  • Mya Henson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Sophia King: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Honor Choir; 
  • Jayden Lawson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Liam Petroff: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
  • Dakota Racer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Mazie Reutzel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Honor Choir; 
  • Aiden Sanders: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Racan Schwent: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Addison Shrum: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Alivia Shults: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir; 
  • Chloe Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading CircleReading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Kailey Summers: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Tanner Zuck: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle

Mr. Thompson’s Class

  • Christopher Acosta: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Holly Baker: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle; 
  • Logan Claus: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance; 
  • Cora Couch: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Eli Crump: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Mackenzie Evans: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Damon Foster: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Harley Gipson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Adrienne Huckaba: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Kairi Kimes: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Alayna Lance: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Brayden Mayberry: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Lola McMinn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Kalyssa Morgan: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Mathieu Munger: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Dalton Smallen: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Noah Stafford: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Ava Tinnin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Kayden Watson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle; 
  • Jerry Williams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Tony Wilson: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle

Mrs. Walker’s Class

  • Serena Betke: PBS Paw Award; 
  • Xander Brewer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Honor Choir; 
  • Madison Buhler: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Liam Burcham: Good Attendance; 
  • Brent Cassidy: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Computers, Library, Honor Choir; 
  • Elyanna Cassidy: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Book It; 
  • Joesph Chaplin: Perfect Attendance, Book It; 
  • Bayleigh Cureton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance; 
  • Jaxon Curtis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading; 
  • Ellaynua Elliott: Good Attendance; 
  • Hadleigh Griffon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle; 
  • Benton Hahn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle; 
  • Korbin Hoagland: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance; 
  • Dustin Jorgensen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance; 
  • Annalise LaPlant: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir; 
  • Kayden Lett: Good Attendance; 
  • Owen Matlock: Good Attendance, Reading, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It; 
  • Layla McMillen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir; 
  • Sophia Moore: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir; 
  • Madison Rasmussen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle; 
  • Tennessee Royer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Computers, Library, Reading Circle; 
  • Jessica White: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir
