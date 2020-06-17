FES Second Grade Awards List

Mrs. Ayyagari’s Class
- Caysee Adams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Art, Reading Circle;
- Vincent Avalos-Ortiz: Good Attendance, Reading, Art, Computers, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Suzie Beaty: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Chloe Bess: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Emily Buff: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Chayton Burshia: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Wilson Dietiker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Lauren Durr: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Honor Choir;
- Genaro Fraire: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Jonas Gonzalez Carpio: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Jillian Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Joseph Lindsey: Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Richard McFarland: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Katie Pirtle: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Shelby Pogue: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Anniston Price: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Austin Renk: Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Carly Richardson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Maximiliano Valadez: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Robert Wienecke: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Library, Reading Circle;
- Brandon Yearian: Reading, Reading Circle, Honor Choir
Ms. Burlison’s Class
- Ali Aldridge: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle;
- Allison Benitez: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Oliver Black: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Mia Byerly: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Kinley Cofer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Judah Forister: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It, Honor Choir;
- Mason Forister: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle;
- Cerenity Grafton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Trevor Griffon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Jocelyn Hilterbrand: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Isabella Huyser: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Parker Keller: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Connor Matthews: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Brody McDaniel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Dahlia Mendoza: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Paige Robbins: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Art, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Jaxson Shipley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle;
- Grayson Spain: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Scarlett Stricklan: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Jacob Thompson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Emma Walker: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Kendra Ward: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Gabriel White: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It, Honor Choir;
- Kolyer Whitener: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
Mrs. Coleman’s Class
- Wyatt Abbott: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Cameron Adams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle;
- Reid Allgier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed;
- Aydan Armes: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Jayden Baker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Joseph Black: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Joseph Cureton: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Autumn Dill: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Library, Reading Circle;
- Parker Edwards: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Caleb Ellis: Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Zetta Farrar: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle;
- Maycee Francis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Ryder McClanahand: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Madalynn McDowell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Liam Michael: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Art, Library, Reading Circle;
- Makayla Morris: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Maylee Parson: PBS Paw Award, P.E., Reading Circle;
- Cohl Schneiter: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Emerson Swinford: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Masyn Thebeau: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Addison Turner: PBS Paw Award, P.E., Reading Circle;
- Rickie White: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Brody Williams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
Mrs. Parish’s Class
- Ellie Allgier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir;
- Jase Berry: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- August Bingham: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Marcus Garrity: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Abigail Gibbs: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir;
- Maddison Henson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Kailey Holder: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Brielle Kelley: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Gracelyn Lewis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Lola Long: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading Circle;
- Landon Lunsford: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Emberlynn McClelland: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle;
- Evelyn Reed: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Chance Sample: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Kalynn Stafford: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Logan Steinginger: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Computers, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Kalli Stephens: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Library, Reading Circle;
- Colton Waters: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Koda Whitener: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- William Whitener: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle
Mrs. Starkey’s Class
- Hadley Boren: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir;
- Lorelei Collier: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Mason Cureton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Michael Daniels: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Bryer Ellis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Stephanie Firebaugh: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle;
- Castyn Flaherty: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Chase Heifner: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed;
- Mya Henson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Sophia King: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Honor Choir;
- Jayden Lawson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Liam Petroff: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Dakota Racer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Mazie Reutzel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Honor Choir;
- Aiden Sanders: Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Racan Schwent: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle;
- Addison Shrum: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Alivia Shults: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir;
- Chloe Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading CircleReading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Kailey Summers: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Tanner Zuck: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
Mr. Thompson’s Class
- Christopher Acosta: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Library, Reading Circle;
- Holly Baker: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle;
- Logan Claus: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance;
- Cora Couch: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Eli Crump: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Mackenzie Evans: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Damon Foster: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Harley Gipson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Adrienne Huckaba: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Kairi Kimes: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Alayna Lance: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Brayden Mayberry: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Lola McMinn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Kalyssa Morgan: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Mathieu Munger: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle;
- Dalton Smallen: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Noah Stafford: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Ava Tinnin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Kayden Watson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle;
- Jerry Williams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle;
- Tony Wilson: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
Mrs. Walker’s Class
- Serena Betke: PBS Paw Award;
- Xander Brewer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Honor Choir;
- Madison Buhler: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It;
- Liam Burcham: Good Attendance;
- Brent Cassidy: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Computers, Library, Honor Choir;
- Elyanna Cassidy: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Book It;
- Joesph Chaplin: Perfect Attendance, Book It;
- Bayleigh Cureton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance;
- Jaxon Curtis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading;
- Ellaynua Elliott: Good Attendance;
- Hadleigh Griffon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle;
- Benton Hahn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle;
- Korbin Hoagland: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance;
- Dustin Jorgensen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance;
- Annalise LaPlant: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir;
- Kayden Lett: Good Attendance;
- Owen Matlock: Good Attendance, Reading, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It;
- Layla McMillen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It, Honor Choir;
- Sophia Moore: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Honor Choir;
- Madison Rasmussen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle;
- Tennessee Royer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Computers, Library, Reading Circle;
- Jessica White: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Honor Choir
