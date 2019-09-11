{{featured_button_text}}
FES September Students of the Month

The Fredericktown Elementary School September Students of the month are, from left, front row kindergarten, Adalynn Hovis, Alice Kemp, Maggie Lewis, Abby Lewis, Leah Walker, Harper Sikes, Malia Walker; middle row first grade, Charlotte Thomas, Nevaeh Hiles, Allie Lamb, Kinleigh Roberts, Autumn Reagan, Easton Mickan; and back row second grade, Anniston Price, Brody McDaniel, Zetta Matlock, Logan Steininger, Sebastian Spala, Kairi Kimes and Cooper Betts.

 Provided by Joe Clauser
