FES Spotlight

Students at Fredericktown Elementary recently celebrated Thanksgiving with a variety of hands-on learning activities which gave them the opportunity to explore traditions and symbols of the holiday. The holiday provided several opportunities for teachers to incorporate social studies and STEM in their reading and math lessons. The staff planned activities that explored the history and symbols of Thanksgiving while practicing reading, writing and math skills that they have been learning this year.
Kindergarten
Kindergarten classes used the movie "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" to learn about the first Thanksgiving. They explored traditional Thanksgiving meals and had their own not-so-traditional Thanksgiving feasts. In the movie, Snoopy and his friends piece together a meal of popcorn, pretzels, jellybeans, and toast. While these items aren’t typically served on Thanksgiving, the Charlie Brown Feast has become a tradition in elementary schools because of the simplicity and silliness of the items served by the children.
Even though the feast may not be traditional, but among kindergarten students, it was definitely popular. Mrs. Redmond said, “My students thought that this was the best meal ever, and they wished that their grandma would have popcorn and jellybeans at her Thanksgiving dinner, too!” Mrs. Miller said her class liked that they got to eat with their friends. It didn’t matter that they didn’t have turkey because the popcorn was so good.
First Grade
First grade classes held pie tastings where students brought in a variety of pies including pumpkin, apple, and chocolate. They sampled the different selections and then voted on which pie was their favorite. Then they used their math skills to compare and chart the voting results.
In Mrs. Brittany Tucker’s class, students wrote opinion pieces to support their choice of whether they would want to be a pilgrim or a Native American at the first Thanksgiving. Many students chose Native American because they knew how to grow their own food, hunt, and fish - skills that would be vital to their survival. They also discussed the importance of both groups who were involved - the pilgrims who fled religious and social persecution and the Native Americans who taught them how to use the land and survive the harsh winter.
Second Grade
Mrs. Parish’s class combined social studies and reading by having a Thanksgiving facts scavenger hunt. Students searched for and read cards with details about the history of the holiday. They also made bracelets using beads to represent different aspects of the first Thanksgiving story. Parish said, “The bracelets were a visual reminder as we discussed the first Thanksgiving. The students were able to see how each bead represented a part of the history. They have all heard the stories before, but this was a way for them to go on and share the story with others. We were able to have discussions about why the pilgrims left England to begin with and ended our story with the beads which represent traditions of feasting we still carry out today.”
Mrs. Coleman’s class read the book Cranberry Thanksgiving and had homemade cranberry bread from the Grandma’s secret recipe included in the book. Everyone took a copy of the recipe home. They took their Charlie Brown Thanksgiving feast to a new level by making their own butter to use on their toast.
In library, second graders learned about the origins of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They read the book Balloons Over Broadway, which recounts puppeteer Tony Sarg’s creation of the balloons that are used in the parade. Then they watched a behind-the-scenes video of the parade. They incorporated technology in the lesson by creating their own parade routes and testing them out using Ozobot coding robots. Students were able to practice problem solving as they programmed their robots and came up with solutions to issues they encountered. The Ozobots were loaned by the Evolution Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Ms. Cindy Coffman said she plans to borrow them again to allow students to explore even more concepts of coding and build on the skills they learned this fall.
This month, the character word of the month at FES is “grateful.” The Thanksgiving holiday season gave students and teachers a great opportunity to talk about what it looks like to be grateful. Mrs. Brittany Tucker said, “the students expressed a lot of gratitude for education and safety. They are glad to be back in the classroom with their friends and teachers. They’re doing a great job adjusting to the safety measures and new routines because they are so grateful just to be back.”
