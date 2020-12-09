FES Spotlight

In Mrs. Brittany Tucker’s class, students wrote opinion pieces to support their choice of whether they would want to be a pilgrim or a Native American at the first Thanksgiving. Many students chose Native American because they knew how to grow their own food, hunt, and fish - skills that would be vital to their survival. They also discussed the importance of both groups who were involved - the pilgrims who fled religious and social persecution and the Native Americans who taught them how to use the land and survive the harsh winter.

Mrs. Parish’s class combined social studies and reading by having a Thanksgiving facts scavenger hunt. Students searched for and read cards with details about the history of the holiday. They also made bracelets using beads to represent different aspects of the first Thanksgiving story. Parish said, “The bracelets were a visual reminder as we discussed the first Thanksgiving. The students were able to see how each bead represented a part of the history. They have all heard the stories before, but this was a way for them to go on and share the story with others. We were able to have discussions about why the pilgrims left England to begin with and ended our story with the beads which represent traditions of feasting we still carry out today.”