FES Spotlight

FES Principal Joe Clauser said Coffman planned some very fun and creative theme days to celebrate reading this year.

"Students were so excited to come to school dressed as their favorite hero or sporting their favorite hat," Clauser said. "One of their favorite days was pajama day with an added twist this time when we encouraged them to bring along a stuffed animal."

Clauser said they strive to make learning fun and memorable. He said the three years they spend at the FES building create a foundation for the rest of their education.

"While they are in our building, they go from learning to read in kindergarten to reading to learn in second grade," Clauser said. "Along the way, we want to foster a love for reading so they can appreciate the value it adds to their lives."

Clauser said Coffman does a great job promoting literacy and the joys of reading for the FES students. He said she chooses books that interest them and models reading for them in her lessons.

"I think of the most important and beneficial aspects of Read Across America Week is the opportunity to choose what they want to read," Coffman said. "When a child finds a story they love it motivates him or her to continue reading."