FES Spotlight

Fredericktown Elementary School spent last week celebrating Read Across America, the nation's largest celebration of reading.
The week long event celebrates the importance of reading and literacy for all ages. Students at FES, across the district and even across the whole country, participated in reading activities and events.
"Read Across America Week helps us to celebrate the joys of reading and motivates children to read more often," FES Librarian Cindy Coffman said. "It brings awareness to the importance of reading in education, but also of the great entertainment value."
Coffman said the celebration is usually the first week of March and FES has different themed dress up days.
This year the dress up days included "Hats Off to Reading" students wore their favorite hats, "Reading is Our Superpower" students dressed up as superheroes or real life heroes, "We're Crazy About Reading" students wore crazy outfits, "Snuggle Up with a Good Book" students wore pajamas and brought a small stuffed animal to school, and "Cool Cats Love to Read" students wore black and gold.
"The boys and girls love to dress up and they come up with some great ideas," Coffman said. "Our crazy day was especially fun. We had crazy hair, mixed up clothes, some were wearing their clothes backwards and inside out. It is great to see the students so involved."
FES Principal Joe Clauser said Coffman planned some very fun and creative theme days to celebrate reading this year.
"Students were so excited to come to school dressed as their favorite hero or sporting their favorite hat," Clauser said. "One of their favorite days was pajama day with an added twist this time when we encouraged them to bring along a stuffed animal."
Clauser said they strive to make learning fun and memorable. He said the three years they spend at the FES building create a foundation for the rest of their education.
"While they are in our building, they go from learning to read in kindergarten to reading to learn in second grade," Clauser said. "Along the way, we want to foster a love for reading so they can appreciate the value it adds to their lives."
Clauser said Coffman does a great job promoting literacy and the joys of reading for the FES students. He said she chooses books that interest them and models reading for them in her lessons.
"I think of the most important and beneficial aspects of Read Across America Week is the opportunity to choose what they want to read," Coffman said. "When a child finds a story they love it motivates him or her to continue reading."
Coffman said, with more children practicing reading, you will see improvement in comprehension, language and vocabulary, as well as imagination. She said reading for pleasure has a multitude of benefits.
"One of the best parts of my job is the excitement that the children have for reading," Coffman said. "At this age they are eager to learn, and absorb new things like a sponge. They love to listen to stories, and anytime we read something new it flies off the library shelves."
Coffman said it is always fulfilling when boys and girls make a connection with a book and want to read it for themselves.
"I have to say we are blessed to have an amazing staff at Fredericktown Elementary School," Coffman said. "The teachers are always up to do things to make learning fun and help support one another. We've had everyone from office staff to custodial staff helping to make this a great week."
Coffman said classroom teachers especially went above and beyond providing extra activities in their rooms.
"They've dressed up, read special stories, made fun headbands with their students, drew pictures, just to name a few," Coffman said. "Most importantly, though, the teachers model good reading to their students every day, not just this one week during the year."
Coffman said all of the staff at FES are a wonderful, committed group of people.