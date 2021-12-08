FES spotlights student generosity

December is a season for giving, and students and staff at Fredericktown Elementary School are learning about and practicing generosity this month.

Students of the Month were chosen by their teachers for showing generosity throughout the school year. Each teacher chose one student to represent their class for the month.

"They participated in the Cat Walk, where they paraded through the hallway as the other students cheered them on," FES Principal Joe Clauser said. "They also had a 'Pizza Picnic With the Principal,' courtesy of Dominos Pizza. At the picnic, they talked with me about what it means to be generous and some of the ways they can be generous at school, at home, and in the community."

Each month, staff members record a mock news program called PBS News. They talk about the character word and interview students and staff about what the character word means.

This month, second grade teachers Sarah Burlison and Amber Parish “anchored” the news program. They defined generous as showing kindness to others, being friendly, helpful, and willing to see good things in someone else.

Special education teacher Samantha Gregory interviewed first grader Willow Bellew about what it means to be generous.

Willow said it means “to help people where, if they’re like poor or like you have to help them and make them feel better so we can show them love.”

Reading teacher Rhonda Starkey demonstrated what it looks like to be generous when she gave second grade teacher Buffi Ayyagari the last piece of apple pie.

The news segment was shown to students in their classrooms to help introduce the concept of generosity.

"One way FES students are practicing being grateful this month is by collecting for Isaiah’s Colorful Heart," Clauser said. "Former FES student Isaiah Mills started Isaiah’s Colorful Heart several years ago to bring a smile to the faces of children who spend time in the hospital."

"When I was 5, I had to have a pacemaker placed," Mills said. "I was really scared. That’s when a nice nurse came in and brought me a goodie bag. My favorite thing was a coloring book and crayons.”

"Now, every year at Christmas, Isaiah collects and donates coloring books, crayons, markers, and colored pencils to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis," Clauser said. "He’s also been able to share his donations at local hospitals. Participating in the collection is a simple way for FES students and staff to practice generosity and help brighten the lives of other children."

Clauser said, another way FES students and staff show generosity in the community is by supporting the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign.

“Several years back, I was looking for a new class activity to go with our character word for December, which is ‘Generous,'" Second Grade Teacher Barbara Coleman said. "Most students think this means you are giving a material item to someone. For seven and eight year old kids, this is hard, especially when many are in need themselves. We talked about how ‘giving of your time’ is also a good way to be generous."

Coleman said, every year, FES teachers take turns ringing the Salvation Army bell and the students are so excited to see them there.

"I thought it would be great if they could experience the fun of ‘giving time’ to our community," Coleman said. "The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaigns raise funds for our local Community & Family Services units. They offer programs such as food hampers, counselling, back-to-school supplies, Christmas assistance, hot meals, and so much more. Since we started, our school has added more ‘bell ringers’ by adding our students of the month and our PBS ambassadors. It’s a great hands-on lesson to teach in a fun way and give back to our community!”

December 3, groups of students took turns ringing the Salvation Army bell at Walmart. December students of the month, second grade ambassadors, and Coleman’s second grade class stood outside the store, spreading cheer by singing and greeting shoppers.

Several groups of staff members are also taking part in supporting the Salvation Army by ringing the bell in the evening. First grade teachers have already taken their turn, and kindergarten teachers, second grade teachers, and office staff have signed up to participate in the coming weeks.

Clauser said, another way FES classrooms have been practicing generosity has been by supporting the Madison County Relative Christmas Party.

"Elementary secretary Missy Bowman organizes the event each year to support the families of students who have been taken in or adopted by relatives," Clauser said. "The families provide homes to children that they are related to or acquainted with while the children are unable to be with their parents. While some of these families receive a small amount of help from the state, many do not. The Christmas party provides gifts to these families to make things a little easier on them during the holiday season."

Clauser said, rather than buying gifts to exchange in their classrooms, the classes adopted a child who was registered for the party and collected money to purchase gifts. The teachers brought them in for the class to wrap and then deliver to Bowman.

Throughout the month, students and staff are being featured on the school’s Facebook page at facebook.com/fpsk12es. Parents are encouraged to share stories and pictures of their students practicing generosity with the hashtag #fesgivesback.

“We are so proud of our friends at FES who spread kindness throughout our school every day," School Counselor Audrey Chazelle said. "We have some truly generous students and staff who look for ways to make their world a brighter place for others. It’s great to be a part of such a caring community that appreciates the importance of being generous.”

