Festive, fun weekend

Pioneer Days filled Historic Marquand Park with festive fun over the weekend. The weather was perfect and the crowd took full advantage, enjoying music, food, crafts, and the annual car show.

"The weekend was definitely a success," Event Coordinator Amanda Gwinn said. "We had gorgeous weather, and a great turnout of vendors as well as spectators."

Gwinn said, her favorite part is always watching the community come together to make the weekend special, and enjoying the day with friends and family.

The park was full of craft booths, two bounce houses, a petting zoo area, face painting, live music, festival foods and fun for the whole family.

Denny Ward could be found explaining the history of the recently restored Henry and Jane Sitzes Log Homestead. Just five days after the 2018 Pioneer Days a fire caused extensive damage to the building and destroyed all of the historic artifacts located inside.

Ward explained what it took to restore the historic cabin and how the community has begun donating new items to place inside.

Across the street, in the Marquand City Hall parking lot, the annual car show saw an excellent turnout. Rows of beautiful classics were lined up for everyone to admire. This year's Best of Show went to Roger Hogan with his 1932 Ford Coupe.

As with most big events, everything did not go exactly as planned but all worked out in the end.

"We had an unfortunate and unexpected cancellation by our headline entertainment, Jed Melton Band, this year," Gwinn said. "We were able to reach out and welcomed Danetta Mason along with the Sykes Sisters, who were able to come help us out last minute, and put on an outstanding and fun performance. Not everything went as planned, but everything turned out great in the end."

Gwinn said, turnout this year was great.

"I spoke with several people that had never been to Marquand, some even from other states," Gwinn said. "We also have returning out of town vendors and attendees that look forward to coming, and continue to join us each year."

As in year's past, the community support for the event was overwhelming. The event had a nice long list of sponsors. One of those sponsors was Num Num’s Sweetshop which was full of customers.

"Num Num's Sweetshop has been a wonderful addition to our community, as well as to Pioneer Days," Gwinn said. "It adds a little extra variety and fun to the day, and to our town."

Gwinn said, the event has so many local businesses which help support it every year, and they could not do any of it without their contributions.

Pioneer Days would like to thank all of its sponsors for their continued support. Pioneer Days 2022 sponsors include New Era Bank, Black River Electric Cooperative, Bess Insurance Agency, Marquand Tire and Repair, LLC, EZ Livin Express, SYG Transport, LLC, Aslinger Auto, Diamond K. Repair, Morris Heating and Cooling, Lee Agencies, LLC, Greg Huffman Roofing, Ryno Construction, SMTS, Marquand Development Corp., Num Num's Sweethsop, and Southern Solid Waste.