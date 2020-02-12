Few bills passed on Missouri Senate floor
STATE SENATOR WAYNE WALLINGFORD LEGISLATIVE COLUMN

Wayne Wallingford

It is hard to believe it is already February.

My fellow senators and I have been discussing legislation in committee hearings for a few weeks now, and we have even passed a few bills on the floor of the Missouri Senate and sent them to the Missouri House of Representatives for their consideration. This week, I filed a few more bills for this session, and I would like to give you a quick overview of each bill.

Senate Bill 935 states that an amount a health carrier claims was overpaid for a health care service can only be collected, withheld or recouped from the provider or third party to which the overpaid amount was originally paid.

Senate Bill 948 authorizes the conveyance of certain state property in Ste. Genevieve County to the National Park Service.

Senate Bill 973 changes the name of the Coordinating Board for Early Childhood to the “Missouri Early Childhood Cabinet” and moves it from the Department of Social Services to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The cabinet’s responsibilities will focus on the coordination and alignment of early childhood care and education programs among public and private entities, assisting other agencies in obtaining federal funding for those programs, creating a reporting requirement to collect data to assess the effect and quality of those programs and comparing this information with data collected from other state departments.

Senate Bill 974 removes the requirement that any mail regarding blind pensions sent to an applicant or recipient by the Department of Social Services must be certified.

Senate Bill 975 allows a reorganized common sewer district to petition a circuit court to operate water supply and distribution facilities in an area not served by another political subdivision within the certificated area of a water corporation.

As the legislative session continues, I will continue to represent you and your interests in the Missouri Senate. I look forward to the rest of this session, and I am hopeful I will be able to pass legislation that is important to you.

