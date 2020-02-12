Few bills passed on Missouri Senate floor

It is hard to believe it is already February.

My fellow senators and I have been discussing legislation in committee hearings for a few weeks now, and we have even passed a few bills on the floor of the Missouri Senate and sent them to the Missouri House of Representatives for their consideration. This week, I filed a few more bills for this session, and I would like to give you a quick overview of each bill.

Senate Bill 935 states that an amount a health carrier claims was overpaid for a health care service can only be collected, withheld or recouped from the provider or third party to which the overpaid amount was originally paid.

Senate Bill 948 authorizes the conveyance of certain state property in Ste. Genevieve County to the National Park Service.