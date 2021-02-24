FFA applies for American Lamb Grant

The Fredericktown FFA applied for a grant with the Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council to providing the opportunity for the members to experience lamb meat.

The grant application said: “The Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council has allotted $ 10,000 for the promotion of American Lamb Meat for this year. This opportunity is available to Missouri FFA and/or Missouri FCCLA Chapters, Post-Secondary Ag and Culinary Programs, and ProStart Programs. Chapters or programs can submit a request for up to $250 for purchase of American Lamb Meat. The Merchandising Council feels if consumption of lamb is going to increase we need to start with our youth. The main objective is for Missouri youth to have the opportunity to learn about, prepare, and taste American lamb meat.”

The Chapter had a unique opportunity to purchase the lamb used for the grant funds from Fredericktown FFA member Emma Chandler. Emma raises sheep as part of her Supervised Agriculture Experience Program (SAEP).

Brewen Processing and Catering processed the lamb where another FFA member had the opportunity to be directly involved in the process. Julie Turnbough, Fredericktown FFA member and employee of Brewen Processing and Catering had the opportunity to help with the processing of the lamb meat.