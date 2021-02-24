 Skip to main content
FFA applies for American Lamb Grant
The Fredericktown FFA applied for a grant with the Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council to providing the opportunity for the members to experience lamb meat.

The grant application said: “The Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council has allotted $ 10,000 for the promotion of American Lamb Meat for this year. This opportunity is available to Missouri FFA and/or Missouri FCCLA Chapters, Post-Secondary Ag and Culinary Programs, and ProStart Programs. Chapters or programs can submit a request for up to $250 for purchase of American Lamb Meat. The Merchandising Council feels if consumption of lamb is going to increase we need to start with our youth. The main objective is for Missouri youth to have the opportunity to learn about, prepare, and taste American lamb meat.”

The Chapter had a unique opportunity to purchase the lamb used for the grant funds from Fredericktown FFA member Emma Chandler. Emma raises sheep as part of her Supervised Agriculture Experience Program (SAEP).

Brewen Processing and Catering processed the lamb where another FFA member had the opportunity to be directly involved in the process. Julie Turnbough, Fredericktown FFA member and employee of Brewen Processing and Catering had the opportunity to help with the processing of the lamb meat.

At the January FFA meeting all members in attendance were able to sample the lamb burgers that were raised right in Madison County. This sparked many conversations between members and those who raised and helped to process the meat-providing an opportunity for education at many levels. While cooking the lamb Mr. Allgier discussed the differences of cooking lamb to beef and pork and how as consumers it is important to pay attention to food preparation and proper temperatures of meat for consumption. For most members this was their first encounter consuming lamb and the burgers were a huge success with many students going back for seconds.

The funds for purchasing the lamb meat was provided by Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council.

