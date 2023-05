Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 16, the Fredericktown FFA held its last meeting of the 2022-2023 school year.

The chapter took care of new and old business at the monthly meeting.

After the business part of the meetin, everyone lined up for some barbeque, then headed out to the field to play wiffleball.

All members had a fun time and are looking forward to next year.