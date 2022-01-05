 Skip to main content
FFA Barnwarmin’

barn warmin'

Pictured, from left, are front row Autumn Spain, Julie Turnbough, Grace Lewis, and Sydney Feltz; and back row, Junior Kelley, Lane Mathes, Gavin Graham, and Donnie Laut.

 Provided by FHS FFA Advisor Laura Bittle

December 3, the Fredericktown FFA chapter held its annual barnwarmin’.

We cleared out the shop and turned it into a dance floor. We prepared snacks and drinks for our guest to eat and drink while dancing. We gave out three different awards that night. Madison Weekley won “The Life of the Party”, Erika Robbs won “Best Dancer” and Ava Revelle and Koby Wood won “Most Lovesick Couple.”

Each grade elected a boy and girl to be a candidate for king and queen. The candidates were: freshmen, Sydney Feltz and Donnie Laut, sophomores: Grace Lewis and Gavin Graham, juniors: Julie Turnbough and Lane Mathes, and seniors: Autumn Spain and Junior Kelley.

The attending guests had a chance to vote for the winners and Sydney Feltz and Gavin Graham won king and queen.

Everyone that attended had a great time and can’t wait for next year.

