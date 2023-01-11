 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FFA Barnwarmin’

2022 Barnwarmin’ King and Queen are Pakey Matthews and Izzy Pirtle.

 Provided by FHS FFA

December 2, the Fredericktown FFA chapter held its annual Barnwarmin’.

We cleared out the shop and turned it into a dance floor. We prepared snacks and drinks for our guest to eat and drink while dancing.

We gave out three different awards that night. Madison Weekley won “Best Dancer”, Corgan Gerler won “Life of the Party” and Alivia Jones and Lane Mathes won “Most Lovesick Couple.”

Each grade elected a boy and girl to be a candidate for king and queen court. The candidates were: Freshmen, Lyndee Hinkle and Blake Terry-Breakfield, Sophomores: Izzy Pirtle and Pakey Matthews, Juniors: Leah Thompson and Jake Gunter, and Seniors: Anna Amelunke and Shane Miller.

The attending guests had a chance to vote for the winners and Izzy Pirtle and Pakey Matthews were elected the 2022 FFA Barnwarmin’ King and Queen.

Everyone that attended had a great time and can’t wait for next year.

