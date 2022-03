February 19, the Fredericktown FFA took a few students to participate in the first ever Area 15 bowling event.

The Fredericktown FFA was one of two schools which attended. This event was held in Perryville at The Knights of Columbus bowling alley. The students who attended were Gavin Graham, Corgan Gerler, Jed Sebastian, Tanner Berrey, Terri Duffel, Addie Shetley, Allie Bloom, and Madison Weekley. These students had a great time and recommend this event for students in the upcoming years.