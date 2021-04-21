FFA career, leadership development events

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently participated in the Southeast District Agricultural Career and Leadership Development Events (CDE) and (LDE).

The events were split into three different days, March 24, 27, and 30. The events competed in include: Meats placing first, Parliamentary Procedure placing first, Forestry placing first, Farm Management placing second, Ag Sales placing third, Public Speaking, FFA Knowledge, Agronomy, Entomology, Livestock, Dairy Foods, Dairy Cattle, Floriculture, Ag Mechanics, and Horse Judging placing first. Teams placing first or second qualified for state.

Through competing in these CDEs, students gain knowledge and skills about future career opportunities. When competing in these contests, students must take a written test, use identification skills, and have a knowledge of the area they are competing.

All the students who participated had a good time learning and meeting new people. The students all look forward to competing again next year.

