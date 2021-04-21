 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FFA career, leadership development events
0 comments

FFA career, leadership development events

{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently participated in the Southeast District Agricultural Career and Leadership Development Events (CDE) and (LDE).

The events were split into three different days, March 24, 27, and 30. The events competed in include: Meats placing first, Parliamentary Procedure placing first, Forestry placing first, Farm Management placing second, Ag Sales placing third, Public Speaking, FFA Knowledge, Agronomy, Entomology, Livestock, Dairy Foods, Dairy Cattle, Floriculture, Ag Mechanics, and Horse Judging placing first. Teams placing first or second qualified for state.

Through competing in these CDEs, students gain knowledge and skills about future career opportunities. When competing in these contests, students must take a written test, use identification skills, and have a knowledge of the area they are competing.

All the students who participated had a good time learning and meeting new people. The students all look forward to competing again next year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Madison County Fair 2021

We are excited to announce this year’s outstanding lineup for our Madison County Fair and are asking everyone in our community--individuals, f…

+2
Future is bright
Democrat News

Future is bright

The transition from middle school to high school can be challenging for some students, so as a way to help make it easier the R-I School Distr…

Prom After Party
Democrat News

Prom After Party

Prom is a fun night for high school juniors and seniors to let loose and have a good time, but for many the night ends too quickly.

+5
Pie in the Face
Democrat News

Pie in the Face

Last week, three Fredericktown Intermediate School teachers willingly took pies to the face to help the Student Council raise money for the Ma…

Victoria Lynn Montgomery
Obituaries

Victoria Lynn Montgomery

Victoria Lynn Montgomery, 74, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. She was born June 3, 1946 in Glendale, West Virginia, the daugh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News