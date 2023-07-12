Gavin Graham, Fredericktown FFA Chapter President attended the Area Officer Institute (AOI) at Camp Rising Sun at Lake of the Ozarks in early June.

Gavin was installed as Area 15 FFA President in April 2023. He will serve as the Area President for the 2023-24 year.

Area Officer Institute provides area officers from across the state of Missouri the chance to meet and develop leadership skills they can bring back to their chapter and areas. In addition to team building activities, the students heard from speakers and advisors on the importance of agriculture and promoting the industry in a positive light.

There are currently 16 areas within the 6 districts for the Missouri Agricultural Education Programs across the state of Missouri. Missouri has 353 FFA Chapters, over 29,367 students enrolled in agriculture programs, and ranks eighth in National FFA membership. The mission of the FFA is: the FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.