FFA competes in District Career and Leadership Development Events

The Fredericktown FFA Chapter recently participated in the Southeast District Agricultural Career and Leadership Development Events (CDE) and (LDE).

The events were split into three different days, March 29, March 30, and April 2. The events Fredericktown competed in include: Meats 1st, Parliamentary Procedure 1st, Conduct of Chapter Meetings 2nd, prepared Public Speaking Division I- Erika Robbs placing 4th, prepared Public Speaking Division II Leah Thompson placing 1st place and Ashely Avalos placing 5th, Advanced Public Speaking- Ava Laut 1st, Extemporaneous Speech- Emma Chandler 3rd, Employment Skills/ Job Interview- Katie Rohan 2nd place, Ag Mechanics 3rd place, Ag Sales 5th place, Forestry 6th place, Dairy Cattle 5th place, Livestock 1st place, Soils 2nd place, Dairy Foods 2nd place, Agronomy 4th place, Farm Management 4th place, FFA Knowledge 5th place, Floriculture 6th place, Poultry 6th place, and Entomology 10th place. Numerous teams will be competing at the state level.

By competing in these CDEs students gain knowledge and skills about future career opportunities. When competing in these contests, students must take a written test, use identification skills, and have a knowledge of the area they are competing. All the students who participated had a good time learning and meeting new people. We all look forward to competing again next year.

The Fredericktown FFA won the 2022 District Sweepstakes Award. This award is based on the merit, participation, and placings of the FFA members competing at the area and district level Career and Leadership Development Events. Fredericktown FFA has a long standing tradition of winning this honor annually. It is through the dedication and participation of the students of the program that we are able to accomplish this high esteem within the Southeast Missouri Vocational Agriculture District.

