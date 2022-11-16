FFA costume and pumpkin carving contest

Our October meeting is always a favorite among chapter members and advisors.

October 18, we had our pumpkin carving and costume contest meeting. We had our meeting to take care of business where we appointed a Barnwarmin’ committee and voted Emma Wengler and Grant Wagner as basketball homecoming queen and king candidates.

Everyone had the option to dress up in their best costume. This year there were many great costumes. The winners of the costume contest were first place in singles Clara Basden as Frankenstein; doubles first place Donnie Laut and Pakey Mathews as Beauty and the Beast.

There’s nothing that puts you in the Halloween spirit like pulling out guts and carving into a pumpkin. The winners of our pumpkin carving contest were first place Sydney Dunnahoo and Maggie Gruenke with their smiley face. Second place was another face, by Emma Wengler and Sera Tarkington. Third place was Wesley Dulaney and Brock Kelley with a deer.