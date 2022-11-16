 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FFA costume and pumpkin carving contest

  • 0

Our October meeting is always a favorite among chapter members and advisors.

October 18, we had our pumpkin carving and costume contest meeting. We had our meeting to take care of business where we appointed a Barnwarmin’ committee and voted Emma Wengler and Grant Wagner as basketball homecoming queen and king candidates.

Everyone had the option to dress up in their best costume. This year there were many great costumes. The winners of the costume contest were first place in singles Clara Basden as Frankenstein; doubles first place Donnie Laut and Pakey Mathews as Beauty and the Beast.

There’s nothing that puts you in the Halloween spirit like pulling out guts and carving into a pumpkin. The winners of our pumpkin carving contest were first place Sydney Dunnahoo and Maggie Gruenke with their smiley face. Second place was another face, by Emma Wengler and Sera Tarkington. Third place was Wesley Dulaney and Brock Kelley with a deer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coppermines Baptism 2022

Coppermines Baptism 2022

"Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it." PROVERBS 22:6 KJV

A year of rebuilding

A year of rebuilding

This time last year this community was beginning to rebuild after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the county, Oct. 24, 2021, leaving major dama…

Julie Ann Cook

Julie Ann Cook

Julie Ann Cook, 60, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 30, 1962, in Nashville, Tennessee to Wilbu…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Sarah E. Kennedy to Christopher Shannon KennedyQCD: Rocky Myers to Robbin MyersQCD: Patricia Chapman to Kenneth ChapmanWD: Michael R. McF…

Youth Deer Season Tag N Brag

Youth Deer Season Tag N Brag

Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation showed young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth p…

Eva Joan Pettey

Eva Joan Pettey

Eva Joan Pettey, 82, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born June 24, 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News