FFA Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony

October 27, the Fredericktown FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony in the high school gym.

Earlier that day the 1st year Ag students dyed their hands green in honor of this occasion. That night they received their Greenhand pin and the 2nd year Ag students received their chapter pin.

A few requirements to receive these honors for Chapter Degree include: Have a satisfactory scholastic record, 180 hours of systematic school instruction in agricultural education, and effectively lead a group discussion for 15 minutes.

Qualifications for Greenhand Degree are: recite the 5 paragraph National FFA Creed and have future plans for starting a supervised agricultural experience (SAE).

We finished out the night with a cake and an open house in the Ag classroom. All members and guest had a great time and look forward to future events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0