On October 23, 2018 the Fredericktown FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony in the high school cafeteria.

Earlier that day the first-year Ag students dyed their hands green in honor of this occasion. That night they received their Greenhand pin and the second year Ag students received their chapter pin.

A few requirements to receive these honors for Chapter Degree include: Have a satisfactory scholastic record, 180 hours of systematic school instruction in agricultural education, effectively led a group discussion for 15 minutes. Qualifications for Greenhand Degree are: recite the 5 paragraph National FFA Creed, have future plans for starting a supervised agricultural experience (SAE). We finished out the night with a cake and ice cream social and an Ag facilities open house. All members and guests had a great time and look forward to future events.

